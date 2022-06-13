Religion can be defined as a set of beliefs concerning the cause, nature and purpose of the universe involving devotional and ritual observances, and often with a moral code governing human conduct as the Dictionary App on my phone states.
There are many types of religious groups in the United States of America. Religion is rather diverse in the United States with Christianity being the largest or majority religion. Freedom of religion is guaranteed under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. Polls show 80 to 90% of people in America believe in God and at least 65% or more think religion is important. Some examples of religions listed in one recent poll were Protestant, Catholic, Mormon, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu and Buddhist in this country. So in this country the citizens have many choices and religion is not required but encouraged.
Religion supplies certain positive things to those who participate:
Structure
Community
Belonging
Forgiveness
Gratitude
Compassion
Most religions or churches have a staff including a minister to head the congregation. Financial support is supplied by the members of the church and not the federal or state government. Most churches have an educational program of their religion and are designed to help their members and most meet and worship on Sunday and other days of the week.
According to scientific studies and researchers, members of churches have:
Less coronary artery disease
Decrease in blood pressure
Better immune systems
Longer lifespans
People who are religious or attend church regularly do the following:
Eat more nutritious diets
Engage in more physical exercise
Have better cognitive function
Less likely to smoke
Less likely to have drug addition
Healthier lifestyle
Less suicide and depression
Mental Health in a religious group or church is better because of comfort and strength provided to members in time of stress or crisis. The minister or staff of the church or members of church all can provide help in time of crisis. Some churches even train members to help other members, such as through the Stephen Ministry Program.
Christianity uses the Holy Bible as the teachings to live your life by. Prayer is used as a petition to God by religious groups as a sign of worship of God and asking for God’s intervention or help or action in a need or event.
Religion provides a sense of community, provides support to its members and offers guidance as needed to members. Mayo Clinic researchers concluded that religious involvement and spirituality are good for your mental and physical health.
I encourage everyone to join a church or religious group.
If you are a member of a religious group or church, consider becoming more active. If you are not a member, consider joining and you will be welcomed. You will not regret it and you will greatly benefit.
I sincerely believe every person has a desire and a need to have a relationship with God. Please consider religion to be a very important part of your life.
May God bless America during these difficult and challenging times.
Religious beliefs and practices has been one of the cornerstones to making this country great.
Religion is needed by Americans to help keep our country great.