Pickleball is a new racquet sport that combines tennis, badminton and ping pong. Two or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite material to hit a perforated ball over the net. The ball is a wiffleball with 26-40 round holes. The sport features of other racquet sports: a net and rules similar to tennis, court dimensions and layout similar to badminton and a paddle similar to table tennis or ping pong.
Pickleball was invented in the mid-1960s as a children’s backyard game. It has become popular and is the fastest growing sport in the country. The court is approximately one-third the size of a tennis court and measures 22-by-44 feet. The net is 36 inches high on the ends and 34 inches high in the center. The net posts are 22 feet from inside of post to inside of other posts. The regulation size of the court is 20-by-44 feet for singles and doubles. The front service line is seven feet from the net and this area is called non-volley line or kitchen line. A volley in pickleball has to be behind this line. Serving is done underhanded and must bounce once on each side before you can volley. You score points only when serving and the winner of the game is the first to 11 by 2. Most people play doubles and courts are inside and outside.
In the United States there are now 4 to 5 million or more playing with over 35,000 courts and many more built daily. It could become a high school, college and Olympic sport in the future. Popularity had been especially high among older adults. The game doesn’t require as much running as tennis and is kinder on the knees, elbows and ego. Strategy and finesse usually win over speed and strength.
The real advantage of the new sport is that it helps your body, mind and social life. Pickleball combines exercise for your body, stimulation for your brain and fun social life. This sport is easy to learn, a fun way to exercise, very social and played by people of all ages.
Health benefits of playing pickleball:
l Weight management — physical activity helps regulate weight and burn fat. Thirty minutes of pickleball in the average person burns 180 calories in 30 minutes.
l Increases strength – Pickleball is a form of aerobic exercise that keeps muscles strong while aging.
l Improves balance – the sport will aid in improving balance even as we get older.
l Agile and flexible – pickleball improves agility, hand-eye coordination and flexibility.
l Reduces stress and improves mood – it is a social exercise that makes one feel good and decreases stress.
l Helps cardiovascular health — it helps decrease heart attacks and strokes, and lowers blood pressure.
l Improves mental health — physical and mental health are connected, and connecting with family and friends promotes mental health.
l Less risk of injury – it has far less risk of injury than tennis and is easy on the joints.
l Benefits the brain – it improves blood flow to the brain, reduces cognitive impairment and helps the brain not grow old.
One of the biggest advantages of pickleball is it’s easy to learn and played by men and women.
Pickleball in Greenwood and Lakelands is available inside and outside. Greenwood YMCA has four courts inside. Wesley Commons the Wilbanks Sports Complex have courts outside. Gatewood Racquet Club and Savannah Lakes have outside courts. Stoney Point has courts. Several area churches have or are considering pickleball courts.
Greenwood also has a pickleball store on Waller Avenue, IDink Sports Boutique.