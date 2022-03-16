February was Valentine’s month (Feb. 14 was Valentine’s Day) and was associated with romance and love. It was a time to celebrate and appreciate those dear in our lives.
Probably the opposite of relationships and love is loneliness. Research has shown that loneliness creates stress in our lives and leads to lowered immunity, insomnia, cognitive sluggishness and high blood pressure.
Lonely people tend toward bad high calorie food, high fat diets and lead sedentary lives. One researcher said in terms of health outcomes that loneliness was compatible to smoking 15 cigarettes a day and is worse than obesity for health. It’s also shown to be strongly associated with cognitive decline and dementia. The epidemic of COVID-19 has increased loneliness in our lives and has not been good for our health in many ways. It has created enormous health problems.
Love or relationships that are satisfying and long term yield a whole variety of health benefits. The key is to feel connected to other people, feel respected and valued by other people and feel a sense of belonging. Below are 10 researched ways love or relationships and health are connected.
1. Fewer doctor visits – Married people have fewer doctor visits and shorter hospital stays. A spouse or best friend encourages you to take better care of yourself.
2. Less depression and substance abuse – Married people have less depression and social isolation increases depression. Same is true of alcohol and drug abuse.
3. Lower blood pressure – Marital quality makes the difference and positive relationships and happily married people do the best in blood pressure studies.
4. Less anxiety — A loving, stable relationship is associated with less anxiety. MRI scans have confirmed that in long-term relationships there is less activation of anxiety and more activation of bonding.
5. Natural pain control — Activation on MRIs noted in that part of the brain that keeps pain under control. Long-term happy relationships have fewer headaches and back pain complaints.
6. Better stress management — Social support helps with stress management. Support of someone that loves you helps you cope better.
7. Fewer colds — Immune system is given a boost by loving relationships. People with positive emotions are less likely to get sick from colds and viruses.
8. Faster healing — Flesh wounds heal faster in positive relationships. One study showed healing was twice as fast.
9. Longer life — Married people live longer due to mutual practical support, financial benefits, and children who provide support. Love and being connected help you live longer.
10. Happier life – A great benefit of love or relationships is joy! Quality of family relationships is much more important than money in determining happiness and joy.
Support during good times and bad by loving relationships is important. As the proverb goes, “Shared sorrow is half sorrow; Shared joy is double joy!”
Love and relationships come in all shapes and sizes. These include boyfriend, girlfriend, husband or wife, significant others, your best friends and your family.
In a new, interesting book “From Strength to Strength” by Arthur C. Brooks is about finding success, happiness and deep purpose in the second half of life, the author discusses relationships as so important in the pursuit of this quest. The single most important trait of happiness in the second half of life is healthy relationships and love.
Happiness is love and love conquers all. I love the quote “Love is the answer, no matter the question.” Let us all cultivate love and relationships in our lives to improve our health.