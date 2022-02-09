Editor’s note — This was first shared as a Facebook post. The newspaper asked and was given permission to publish the post as a guest column.
As many are aware from media reports, the Greenwood Genetic Center somewhat recently negotiated a partnership deal with the Medical University of South Carolina. The GGC’s historically significant importance to Greenwood cannot be understated. Our community is forever indebted to Dr. Roger Stevenson for his brilliance and to Mr. Jim Self for recognizing his vision.
While I undoubtedly try in vain at times, I strive to understand all aspects of a situation before gracing the world with my hot take. I have spent considerable time attempting to get up to speed on this matter. However, I am of course not privy to many of the details of the negotiations and would be doing a disservice to the community to give an un-thoroughly informed opinion.
What I can say without a doubt is that both Dr. Stevenson and Dr. Steve Skinner (my trusted pediatrician as a child) and countless others associated with the organization are incredibly passionate, even if temporarily divided, about the future success of the GGC, especially in how it remains a vital part of the next era of Greenwood’s international significance and connection to Uptown. Surely neither doctor envisioned his respective crusade for the direction of the advancement of life-saving genetics and genomics work benefiting mankind when either one swore the Hippocratic oath. But, both receive fervent support from GGC staff during a difficult time.
Regardless of how the legal formalities unfold, I have discovered nothing that would warrant questioning the dedication and contributions to the Greenwood community from either the GGC’s founder or its current leader. Further, I can only hope that I earn from my family the same supportive passion shown to these leaders.
On behalf of the City of Greenwood, I pray for patience as the process hopefully reaches a fair and swift resolution that best serves this storied institution. As the mayor of our great city, it is my hope and belief that the GGC will continue to consider Greenwood its permanent residence.
Smith is an attorney in Greenwood and serves as the city’s mayor.