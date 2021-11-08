I want to start by honoring Bill Collins. He is one of the finest men I’ve ever met. The former Index-Journal executive editor accepted my first column about 12 years ago and I’ll forever be grateful to him. I guess he believed in me and gave me a chance to publicly express my opinions on a number of topics.
I very much enjoyed one of his recent columns and I’m sure many other seniors did too. It was titled, “Life was slow and easy” and described life in the South many years ago. Many older people remember those days with much fondness. I certainly do.
At the age of 75, I can recall a time when manners were very important, faith was strong and vibrant, and parents and other authority figures were respected. It was a time when schoolchildren dressed modestly and blushed easily. It was a time when certain words, behaviors and lifestyles were considered shameful and embarrassing.
I want to change the direction of my column now, however, because I want to focus on the humorous words and phrases from the “good old days” and the 1950s in particular. If you’re over 70, see how many of them you can remember. Here goes:
“I won’t tolerate any monkey business.” “Don’t touch that dial.” “Holy Moley, what happened?” “Don’t hang me out to dry.” “I’m feeling hunky dory.” “You sound like a broken record.”
“Hey you, straighten up and fly right.” “I wouldn’t do that for all the tea in China.” “Heavens to Betsy, what happened to you.” “You nincompoop! You knucklehead! I warned you.”
“Jumping Jahoshaphat, what’s the matter with you?” “Gee whillikers, I don’t understand.” “Heavens to mergatroid, I don’t believe it.” “Well, I’ll be a monkey’s uncle.” “That’s a fine kettle of fish.”
“It’s your nickel if that’s what you want to do.” “Wake up and smell the roses.” “Don’t take any wooden nickels.” “He’s knee high to a grasshopper.” “I’ll see you in the funny papers.” “See you later alligator.” “After while crocodile.” “O-Ki-Do-Ki.”
Well, I “reckon” I’ll close this column because I’m “fixing to” do something else.