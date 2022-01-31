Your character is always being tested. One of the best definitions of character may be the idea that “what you do when everyone is watching and what you do when no one is watching shows everything about you.” Rather than being defined in the big moments of life, character is built in the small moments, the everyday decisions and actions that often go unnoticed.
I remember an athletic event with my son Gray. He was sitting near the gym floor, and a woman walked by pushing a stroller. The toddler dropped her toy out of the stroller. Unaware I was watching, Gray got up and retrieved the doll for the little girl. The girl beamed with joy as Gray returned the toy to her.
Like many kind gestures, the deed went unnoticed by “the world,” and only the toddler and I witnessed such a perfect moment. I was so proud of Gray for helping the little girl – someone who had nothing to give him in return. How a person acts when no one is looking and how a person treats those who cannot reciprocate a gesture are revelations about someone’s character.
Some acts of kindness are more visible than Gray’s, but they are not motivated by a need for recognition but because one lives the “Golden Rule” – like the time my Uncle Tommy towed a stranded boater through the inter-coastal waterway. My uncle had taken us out in his boat to watch fireworks. On the way home, we passed another group on a boat, and they were having mechanical problems. Many other boats had already driven by the lifeless boat, but my uncle stopped. My uncle said he would not want to be left stranded, and he wasn’t going to leave someone else in that position either. There was neither reward nor recognition for my uncle’s actions, and none were expected. Helping the “stranger” was the right thing to do and also reflected how we would want to be treated if roles had been reversed.
Treat everyone how you would like to be treated (or how you would like for your child to be treated). My daughter, Lila, schedules repairs and maintenance orders for an apartment company. While most callers are professional, others get angry with Lila for problems over which she has no control. Can you imagine the kind of person who would yell at or curse at someone over the telephone just because the kitchen drain is clogged? Do such misguided individuals think that bullying will yield faster results than courtesy? There is never a good enough reason for rudeness, but think of how many times we have all witnessed rude customers at restaurants being unkind to servers. How a person acts when someone is not in position to return a favor, or when roles are perceived as “unequal,” shows a great deal about an individual’s character.
Perhaps other kinds of character tests involve situations where some might rationalize “no harm was done,” or “no one saw me,” or “no one will ever know.” I was undercharged by $40 at a store recently when a cashier forgot to ring up one of my items. When I reviewed my receipt, I realized the mistake and immediately returned to the store to pay for what I owed. I would not have been able to enjoy the product (an instant camera) knowing I had not actually purchased it. I wonder if other shoppers may have delighted in this situation, thinking “I just got a free camera.” The irony is that the product wouldn’t have been free. If I had kept the item for which I had not been charged, I would have paid an even higher price: the sacrifice of my character.
We are all faced with countless character tests, and these “small moments” give us practice for the greater challenges. The “small tests” of character help you develop the moral strength to make the harder decisions in life, and the decisions you make every day show everything about you.