Three jewels in the crown of South Carolina — the Greenwood Genetic Center, the College of Charleston and MUSC — announced new and significant collaborations over the past few weeks that are poised to improve the health of South Carolinians.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen how divisive policies and politics can threaten public health, often wondering what happened to collaboration and coordination — hallmarks known to sustain advances in many areas including health care.
We have long taught our medical students about synergistic reactions and interactions, which can be a catalyst for making 1 and 1 add up to 3, often benefiting our bodies, our patients and society. These three premier institutions working together have the same potential for synergies.
The Greenwood Genetic Center was founded 47 years ago in the small town of Greenwood, in large part by the generosity of the Self family, and successfully led over many years by Dr. Roger Stevenson, a visionary in the field of medical genetics. It has offered world-class clinical care and research in genetic diseases. In addition to performing groundbreaking research on rare and common genetic diseases, such as autism, the Greenwood Genetic Center is intimately tied to newborn testing for South Carolina residents. The center evaluates every child in the state with an identified genetic issue, eventually helping to coordinate care.
The Medical University of South Carolina is nearing its 200th birthday, growing dramatically in recent years and having the largest research portfolio and academic patient care network in the state. Much of its research now utilizes the genetic and genomic science that the Greenwood Genetic Center promulgates, leading to enormous overlap in the science and technologies that ultimately help patients everywhere, including South Carolina. With so much crossover in mission, it makes great sense for these two systems to work together for the good of all.
Kudos to the leaders and boards of Greenwood Genetic Center and MUSC for making this collaboration a formal relationship. We hope Dr. Stevenson’s legitimate concerns that made him reluctant to accept this new collaboration will be unrealized, and the result will be new discoveries, a broader span of patient clinics, expanded telehealth and improved outcomes for the families of South Carolina that face genetic conditions.
We also were heartened to learn of the establishment of a much-needed School of Health Sciences at College of Charleston, as recently announced by President Andrew Hsu and facilitated by Provost Suzanne Austin. The new school is partnering on its development with MUSC.
Dean Kapasi of MUSC’s College of Health Professions has been working with C of C to develop an undergraduate program that will become a feeder program to MUSC. This collaboration is yet another synergism that simultaneously addresses two problems.
First, the College of Charleston needs to enlarge and grow its educational offerings in health sciences so students can major in it, enter directly into a number of health care professions and be better prepared for any chosen graduate education. The pandemic has highlighted the desperate need for more health care professionals in South Carolina and the entire country.
Second, the new program will enhance collaboration between College of Charleston and MUSC faculty, much as the Greenwood Genetic Center collaboration puts clinicians, teachers and scientists together to benefit faculty at both institutions. More faculty will want to walk down Calhoun Street (or Zoom) to confer and share ideas, research and students. Faculty and graduate students at MUSC may teach at the College of Charleston while C of C students are working at MUSC and getting to learn more about the professions they aspire to.
Successful collaboration is often hard. It sometimes feels as though it has become rare in our divided country. Achieving a win-win often means giving up or sharing some control, but if the motivation is pure, it will produce noble outcomes. It should be worth the effort. We applaud Greenwood Genetic Center, College of Charleston and MUSC for finding a way to work together to improve their programs and ultimately the health of all South Carolinians.