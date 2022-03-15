A few weeks ago this paper carried an editorial about placing statues that were being removed in various places in this state (and other states as well, I might add) in a history museum of some kind. I wholeheartedly agree with this suggestion and emailed Richard Whiting, executive editor, to say I hoped he would pursue this thought further and combine words with other actions supporting this suggestion.
Shortly thereafter, I received an email from a friend which contained a photo of a military officer of yore with wife and children, and perhaps even grandchildren, accompanied by the following words:
“With all due respect, please read this, then read it again. Then teach it to your children and grandchildren: History is not there for you to like or dislike. It is there for you to learn from. And if it offends you, even better, because you are less likely to repeat it. History is not yours to change or destroy.”
Hallelujah! I don’t know who the author of this short piece of wisdom is, but the words are so true and they are words I applaud as I have been saying this for a long time. Once upon a time, in the long ago, I was an American history and government teacher in Fairfax County, Virginia. That school system was at one time rated as one of the best in this country — don’t know where it rates today as I have been retired since 1995.
The social studies curriculum specialist visited my classroom one day and told me that it had been decided that the 11th grade American history curriculum would start with the Civil War because there was just too much to learn and cuts had to be made somewhere. I immediately responded, “Not in my classroom, it won’t!”
He argued with me that I couldn’t teach it all and I said, “Just watch me! If the students don’t learn how things got started in this country, if they don’t understand the years between 1776 and 1863, then they won’t understand how or why we got to that point.”
I fully understand why some people object to statues of Confederate generals in public areas. I fully understand why some people don’t approve of schools or buildings or highways being named for individuals, living or dead. However, don’t try to wipe those names and the events for which the statue was erected from the annals of history. History is history. It needs to be taught, discussed, understood and learned from so that we don’t repeat such terrible events again.
History is often like harsh words spoken in anger and haste. You might eventually forgive the speaker for uttering those harsh words, but despite everything you can never truly forget. And maybe you shouldn’t forget that someone once spoke harsh words to you so you can be prepared to react appropriately if it happens again.
With history, it is even more important not to forget but to remember and know that you can play a significant role in certain kinds of events not happening again. Events in our history occurred because people’s ideas and beliefs varied; yes, people suffered because of those differences, and we should never want to wipe away like an errant pencil mark such suffering but rather try to ensure such suffering never occurs again.
What we, as citizens and politicians alike, do today will be the history of tomorrow. Rather than trying to erase the history of yesterday, we should be working hard to create a history for tomorrow that not would we be proud of, but that our children and grandchildren would be proud to own.
Sunni Bond is a resident at Wesley Commons. She is an experienced genealogist. Her short stories have been published by Island Writers Network, Hilton Head Island. Nonfiction articles have been published by Heritage Library, Hilton Head Island.