We grew up in the shadow of my great-grandmother, a foot-washing, Holiness Pentecostal who had achieved a dubious status not only in our own family but in the county. Her heavenly obsession had manifested itself in unfortunate ways, in a harsh, controlling, extreme disposition that had made life on earth miserable for those closest to her. Is it surprising that her son, my grandfather, had never been able to attend church?
But my parents, the next generation, had mostly been spared Lula’s interpretation of religion. We attended church most Sunday mornings and evenings. On Wednesdays, we had parochial versions of Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. There was choir, handbells and puppeteering. Weekends were filled with youth activities where we helped “shut-ins” with yard work or sabotaged the diets of nursing home patients by bringing them Kool-Aid and cookies.
In summer, there was Vacation Bible School, church camp and the occasional lock-in, an event where several unfortunate adults agreed to forego a night’s sleep so that several dozen children could stay up all night watching movies and eating popcorn. At Christmas, we would go caroling at the homes of older church members and collect offerings for Lottie Moon.
In spring, it was Annie Armstrong season, and by Easter the world was green and new again: There was a season for everything, and everything that had survived winter came back from the dead. We would celebrate this great renewal with a church picnic under the oak tree and, after lunch, the adults would play horseshoes while the children hunted for grasshoppers and caterpillars.
I still remember those children, though some of them have already had their names called on the roll up yonder: Tim, Dale, Lane, Greg, Shawn Jr., Rick, Brandon, Lara, Leigh Ann. There was a boy named Kyle who was blind, but we didn’t notice; he was family, and Kyle did whatever we did. We loved the older church members like aunts and uncles, and in many of those faces, we glimpsed the face of God.
The pastor, Mr. Holt, resembled my own father in appearance and disposition, a short, balding man with glasses and an easy smile. I liked to imagine that like my Dad, Pastor Holt was also a good friend of Jesus, like in the song.
Once Mr. Holt brought all of us, children, a little rock from the Holy Lands. My rock was brown with white dots. We all imagined how Jesus had probably walked on those very pebbles, and it seemed that just holding the rock brought us one step closer to walking with Jesus “on that hill faraway.” It was a tangible reminder of a mystery.
One Sunday as I sat between my two best friends eating Vick’s Cherry Cough Drops, it occurred to me that Mr. Holt was trying to tell a story that was impossible to put into words, and each Sunday was yet another attempt to trace a mystery that could never be grasped but only glimpsed.
Mr. Holt said, “Now, imagine standing on the front porch, and then you see your Daddy, who is standing at the bottom of the steps, and he says ‘Jump, I’ll catch you.’ Your Daddy holds his arms open to you, smiling, inviting you to jump.” Mr. Holt said, “That’s what God is like.”
The image is a simple one, but it has stayed with me all these years. I could imagine what it would be like to jump into my Daddy’s arms and how my Daddy would not let me fall. Like my Dad, Mr. Holt was gentle and kind, patient, humble and thoughtful. He was not judgmental or critical; he epitomized the belief that actions speak louder than words.
I know my Dad and Mr. Holt could have explained these mysteries better, but this Season, remember to be the person with outstretched arms at the bottom of the porch; be the person who makes it easier for others to see the face of God.