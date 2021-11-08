My daughter, Anna Grace Cross, is a senior at the Governor’s School of Agriculture at John de la Howe in McCormick. This is her second year attending the school and she will be part of the first graduating class.
She finished 10th grade at Clinton High School and decided to pursue her education and follow her love of agriculture. This is not your typical high school and offers so many great opportunities for these students that they normally would not get. Some of the students are attending the National FFA convention where the AG mechanics CDE team just won bronze. The Wildlife CDE team also won bronze level in Natural Environmental and Natural Resources.
I had some parents to say two years ago when we decided that AG would attend this school that she is going to miss out on high school stuff. That’s the complete opposite. They are having a class ring ceremony, prom, graduation this year, spirit week was during FFA week with all kinds of fun activities and dress-up days and, did I mention, a normal school year. They can play sports for McCormick High School or participate in school sports like shotgun team, field trial team and a variety of clubs. They even have a yearbook. The students have attended rabbit, beef and dairy cattle, horse and even pig shows throughout the state.
They have come home with many ribbons, banners, scholarships and even first places. This may not seem like much but everything has been shut down and virtual so the students have not had the opportunity to do these things even though they have been working and studying about their animals. It’s so cool when they are studying animals. The students can go on the property and practice on the animals.
The horticulture program has really taken off this year and even provided the cafeteria with broccoli, lettuce and other vegetables they grew right on school grounds. The students get a lot of hands-on experiences, whether it’s the farm equipment, food plots, forestry, wildlife, horticulture. The forestry and wildlife classes work closely with the DNR. Students also participate in community involvement and volunteer at the McCormick County animal shelter, supporting McCormick County sheriff’s department, helping elderly members in the community and being a host for local school to take farm field trips. The school has even hosted two Halloween festivals for the kids in the community to enjoy and hosted two plant sales in fall and spring. Lots of memories have been made on bonfire night where students sing and play guitars like their very own concert, karaoke nights and even game nights. There is something for everyone.
Even though the school’s first year was during a national pandemic, these students have had a normal school year and I’m so thankful for that. The school offers so much.
Make an appointment and go check the campus out. The faculty and staff are like your family and make you feel welcomed. The teachers truly care about their students and stay after school to help tutor or answer questions. We have some of the best agriculture teachers in the state. Everyone, from School Resource Officer to security guards, RAs, farm staff, administration and teachers all watch after your kids, make you feel welcomed and treat your kid as if it was their own kid. This means a lot to a parent, especially with your child living on campus.
These students and staff are making history one day at a time. These are our future agricultural leaders.