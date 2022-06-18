Let me make it perfectly clear from the beginning — I am a strong proponent of private ownership of guns, but I do not approve of private ownership of any type of assault rifle or magazines holding an ultra-large supply of ammunition.
I grew up the daughter of a deputy sheriff, and saw my father’s gun in its holster placed on the dining table each night. I knew not to touch it. I was the wife of two men who were gun collectors. I was an award-winning skeet shooter myself as were they and as is my son. Both my husbands were occasional hunters. I have qualified for a Concealed Weapon permit in both Virginia and South Carolina (Do I “carry”? No, but it’s nice to know I legally could if I wished to do so.)
All that being said, I do not consider gun ownership to be a right, but a well-earned privilege. Too often, we confuse the two. Yes, you will hear supporters of the Second Amendment loudly proclaim their “right” to gun ownership, but is it really a “right”?
The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines “right” (the noun) as “something…to which one has a just or lawful claim.” Note those words “just or lawful claim.” Therein, I think, lies the distinction. The same dictionary defines “privilege” as “a right or immunity granted as an advantage.” It’s certainly an “advantage” to be able to protect yourself.
The Pew Research Center, a non-partisan think tank in Washington, D.C., provides information on social issues, public opinion and demographic trends shaping the U.S. In its study on gun ownership, the following facts emerged:
— 32% of Americans or 56% of households — approximately 81.4 million people — own guns.
— 82.7% of gun owners own a handgun.
— The most common reason for gun purchases is self-defense.
— 42% of all gun owners are women, and nearly half of first-time gun buyers are women; between 2019 and 2021 3.5 million women became first-time firearm owners.
These facts, especially those about women as gun owners, tell a sad story about our society. It is a horrific thought that anyone feels so uncertain about their personal safety that they find it necessary to purchase a firearm for protection. However, the Second Amendment makes more women “equal” than did the entire feminist movement. Therein lies the “privilege” of gun ownership — safety and equality.
Additional gun control laws, except those banning private ownership of assault rifles and extra-load magazines, would probably be of no benefit. Some of the cities with the highest crime rate (crimes committed with a gun) also have the strictest gun control laws. The problem is not that we don’t already have strict gun control laws; the problem is that they are not always enforced. Legal gun owners have about 400 million guns and probably 2 trillion rounds of ammo — we are not the problem. Let’s face facts, folks, criminals are always going to find a way to get a gun to carry out their illegal actions. It just needs to be more difficult to do so.
Blaming the NRA doesn’t solve anything. It’s not an organization that has murdered anyone or received any government funds. While I am “pro-choice” on abortion and do not want to see Roe v. Wade overturned, I do have to acknowledge that Planned Parenthood supports more than 300,000 abortions every year and receives $500,000 in tax dollars annually.
I have no problem with background checks, strong checks. It should also be done for immigration, voter ID and political candidates as well as anyone working with children, including teachers and priests.
Finally, we need to raise the legal age for firearm ownership to 21 and proper education for gun owners should be mandatory.