Every week, I purchase one 14-pound bag of dog food to help feed our three rescued “mutts.” I had been paying $12.63 for that bag at the Walmart in Batesburg-Leesville. Last week, however, I paid $15.48, an increase of 22.5%.
That abrupt, stunning increase got me to thinking:
Joe Biden made it very clear that no one making under $400,000 would pay higher taxes. Moreover, he pointed out that the largest U.S. corporations pay no income taxes, but would, if and when he became president.
Biden had to be thinking that he was just going to ride 1) Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” vaccines to a quick victory over COVID-19; 2) his economic stimulus package that put money in everyone’s pocket; 3) his withdrawal from Afghanistan; and 4) his “humane” immigration policy, to unprecedented popularity — and, with the expected support of the American people, Congress would overwhelmingly pass his Build Back Better economic agenda.
But things didn’t quite work out that way. Many manufacturers were hampered by many of their workers out due to COVID or having to self-quarantine due to exposure to those who tested positive, thereby reducing the output of consumer goods and falling way short of demand. Matters were made worse when some of the pandemic stimulus funds augmented states’ unemployment, and it made more sense for previously unemployed workers to stay home rather than return to work.
At the same time, an anti-mask and anti-vaccine movement took hold and further divided an already divided country; then Biden enacted mask and vaccine mandates for government employees, and urged private-sector employers to do the same. This has resulted in “no service” for those not wearing masks, and many “anti-vaxxers” are being terminated from their jobs, thereby further exacerbating the number of idled workers and further disrupting the nation’s health care system and supply chain. Already, non-essential surgeries have been cancelled at a number of hospitals, and cargo ships are lined up at U.S. ports because there are not enough stevedores to unload them or truckers to distribute their contents.
Unaware that any of this would happen, upon being sworn into office Biden immediately halted further construction of the Keystone XL pipeline; ended any further federal subsidies to the oil and gas industry; and paused new leases for drilling for oil and natural gas (fracking) on federal lands. He also rejoined the Paris Climate Accord, which gives great economic advantages to so-called “emerging” nations like China, which relies heavily on fossil fuels. Biden’s “plan” caused an immediate increase in gas prices of at least $1 per gallon, raising the national average gas price to $3.20 per gallon.
The result of all these purposeful actions and unanticipated events is “inflation,” aka a “hidden tax.” It is the most regressive “tax” of all, as it affects low- and moderate-income folks the most. From farm-to-table consumables, and from raw materials to finished goods, cost increases accumulate at every stage and are reflected in the higher prices we pay for final products. And if and when Biden and the congressional Democrats enact new taxes on corporations and close existing loopholes, economists know that the payment of those “corporate taxes” will be passed through to the consumer and inflation will further accelerate.
The White House has admitted that inflation is already with us, even those of us making less than $400,000, but they also claim that this “tax” is just “transitional” or temporary. Thank goodness for that! I can’t wait to see the cost of that bag of dog food return to $12.63 per bag. Yeah. Right. LOL!