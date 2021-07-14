The thoughts written here are not written to offend. Just as a potter throws his clay, what one would view as authentic might be considered defective by another, and I’m good with that.
Our one human race is flawed, every one of us, even you, especially me, and we prove this every day. We are not always worthy stewards of the blessings we have been given, the good things that we have in hand, the “positives” in our pockets.
We’re too quick to notice an impending storm, the dark clouds, the upswept wind, before we acknowledge the needed rain.
We fail to give people the benefit of the doubt; people we know, as well as people we don’t know, sometimes because of our anger and sometimes because of their anger.
We know, at our core, that pure anger produces negative energy which alienates and causes fear; that this anger prevents consistent progress, but it feels, “ah, so good” to our souls when we release it. Those on the receiving end beg to differ, as they become uncomfortable or on the defensive. Healing is stifled.
This especially pertains to relationships, like within a family, a parent to child, within a church, within a community, within a circle of friends, or within a nation.
We cannot “make” others agree; make others disagree; or make others comply, divide, or unify. In frustration, we may have the tendency to paint an entire canvas with “one broad stroke” to describe an entity as all the same. If we do that then we’ve done what we accuse others of doing and we’ve done the opposite of what we believe in.
When we allow ourselves to accumulate past and foreseeable deficits, so much so, that we only address these problems, turbulences, losses instead of being mindful of our overflowing daily blessings of hope, goodness, faith, and wellness, our individuality is skewed and impaired. Subsequently, nothing is ever enough. Our cup is always half empty instead of half full.
The only person the individual can control is himself.
However, we can refresh and redirect our vision of life and see the joy in what we already have instead of what we don’t have or have been kept from having, because there will always, always be things we don’t have.