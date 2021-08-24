Falls are a major health problem in older adults. One in every three people over 65 falls each year, and at age 80 and above, one in every two people fall each year.
Falls often reduce mobility and independence, and often result in emergency room visits, hospitalization and increased risk of premature deaths. Older adults who fall have a 10% chance of a serious injury including fractures, joint dislocations, or severe head injuries. Falling has also been found to be associated with subsequent admission to a nursing home or long-term care facility.
In our country the cost of medical care for fall-related injuries and fractures, including hip fractures, is staggering. The total cost of a fall injury in older adults in 1994 was $20 billion and is estimated to be $32 billion by 2020. With an aging population and a growing number of hip fractures, the cost estimates are expected to rise to as high as $240 billion by the year 2040.
The causes of falls are many and complicated in older adults. Some are related to chronic diseases and age-related physiological changes and some because of environmental factors. Some common medical conditions include impaired vision, dizziness, Parkinson’s disease, transient ischemic attacks, hypotension, arrhythmias, incontinence, osteoarthritis, muscle weakness, osteoporosis, hypothyroidism, anemia, dehydration, depression, dementia, alcohol use and polypharmacy.
Some common environmental factors include hazardous floors, slippery bathtubs, low toilet seats, lack of grab bars, unsecured carpets and poor lighting, which can increase risk of falls. Falls also tend to recur and the subsequent fear of falling can lead to restrictions in activity and functional decline.
Falling is a complex and challenging problem in older adults. With all these problems and challenges created by falls in older adults, then fall prevention is an important topic for discussion. Fall prevention programs can significantly reduce and prevent falls in older adults. These programs include fall risk assessments and management, exercise, environmental modification and education.
Successful fall prevention interventions have been delivered by a variety of providers including exercise instructors, nurses, physical therapists, social workers and teams of multiple providers and some hospitals. The risk assessment may include a questionnaire by an individual or health care professional, a medical exam and followup interventions such as exercise program, environmental modifications and assistant devices.
Exercise program can include general physical activity and specific physical activity. General physical activity can include walking, aerobics, cycling, hiking, swimming, tennis, dancing, or any endurance exercise. Specific physical activity can include balance exercise, strength training, flexibility, and gait training. Educational efforts can be directed toward an individual, group, or entire community. Assistant devices such as canes and walkers may be used when needed. Medication reviews for side effects and treatment with hormones, calcium and Vitamin D may be helpful. Environmental modifications include adequate lighting, grab bars, bath mats in shower and removal of hazards in the home.
There is strong evidence that fall prevention programs are effective in preventing falls and subsequent health problems. Let all us seniors consider that in our individual and group plans to improve and protect our health. Remember this quote I like: “Health is the new wealth.”