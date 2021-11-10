The subject of empathy and seeking its understanding can be an all-consuming task. I’d like to think that I succeed more often than I fail but an honest assessment reveals that I often struggle and need to do better. It is helpful to look at its classic definition and then examine some recent discoveries to seek an even stronger commitment to understand and help others.
The definition of empathy in an online dictionary is the ability to understand and share the feelings of another. This seems so simple on the surface, but empathy is an active process, not a passive one. So, I need to examine further my perception of empathy and to truly understand the meaning of being within (“em”) another person’s suffering (“pathos”).
The lifetime work of Bishop Michael Curry exudes empathy. In his recent book, Love is the Way: Holding on to Hope in Troubling Waters, he provides so many examples of empathy, but I was struck with an example of opposites that stood out to me. He mentions that opposite of love is not hate but rather selfishness — “If love looks outward, to the good of the other, then its opposite isn’t hate. Its opposite is selfishness! It’s a life completely centered on the self…that nothing good ever comes out of selfishness and greed.” This worldly view now instructs me to look at ways to recognize more of my own selfishness and be more empathic.
The most recent milestone for me is the reading of Caste: The Origins of our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson. As Americans, we quickly condemn the long-standing caste system of India and the fortunately short-lived caste system of Nazi Germany. Yet we fail to recognize our own caste system that has survived for centuries here and will require significant efforts to dismantle. The end of slavery, the end of the Civil War, and even the civil rights legislation of the 1960s have still not broken down the aspects of a caste system that can poison our society if we are truly seeking to care for each other. In the Epilogue of her book, I was moved to hear about Albert Einstein’s perceptive recognition of the existing caste system (with overt racism) in the USA shortly after his arrival in 1932 (fleeing Germany) and long into his time here in our country. And I was struck by the Ms. Wilkerson’s discussion of empathy and radical empathy — “Empathy is not sympathy…Empathy is not pity…Empathy is commonly viewed as putting yourself in someone else’s shoes and imaging how you would feel. That could be seen as a start, but that is little more than role-playing, and it is not enough in the ruptured world that we live in. Radical empathy, on the other hand, means putting in the work to educate oneself and to listen with a humble heart to understand another’s experience from their perspective, not as we imagine we would feel. Radical empathy is not about you and what you think you would do in a situation you have never been in and perhaps never will. It is the kindred connection from a place of deep knowing that opens your spirit to the pain of another as they perceive.”
Ms. Wilkerson puts an even finer point on radical empathy – “In our era, it is not enough to be tolerant. You tolerate mosquitoes in the summer, a rattle in an engine, the gray slush that collects at the crosswalk in winter. You tolerate what you would rather not have to deal with and wish would go away. It is no honor to be tolerated. Every spiritual tradition says love your neighbor as yourself, not tolerate them.”
I know that I have it within me to do this, but I will need strength, endurance and be willing to recognize my own humanity as I make strides forward and probably some steps backward. I am ready to stay engaged.