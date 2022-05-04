From the day we are born until the day we depart this earthly life, we are in essence dying. Even though we come into this world as a small infant and exit (usually and hopefully) as an aged adult, certain cells of our bodies are constantly dying. Such is “life.” And such is “death.”
During the past month, I have lost two friends. One, a wonderful and accomplished lady age 89, had a sudden and unexpected heart attack and passed away before the ambulance could get her to the hospital. Her husband of 70 years is left alone (adult children live elsewhere) to wonder how he’s going to endure the loneliness of not having his companion. The other, a smiling gentleman age 79, finally succumbed to the metastasized cancer that had riddled his body far beyond the four months the doctors gave him to live almost three years ago. His wife kept him at home as long as possible but finally had to move him to Hospice House so that he could get the meds he needed to make him able to endure the physical and emotional pain of death.
Living at Wesley Commons as I do, such occurrences should be easier to accept because, after all, we are a community of aged individuals, existing in what is probably our last residence on this planet other than a cemetery plot or a columbarium. Death is not easy for anyone, the dying or the survivors. I’ve buried two husbands, one who died due to a tragic home accident and the second because of a stroke that left him paralyzed and unable to swallow. He had the proper “advance medical directive” and was also able to communicate that he did not want his life extended through the use of feeding tubes or other artificial means of life support.
We do not have funerals or memorial services for the benefit of the deceased; rather, it is a form of closure for the survivors. It is a way of saying goodbye to a part of our lives that will cease to be. When my first husband was killed, I had to reinvent myself. I had always felt I was a very independent person because the sweet love of my life did not put any limitations, either implied or spoken, on what I did on a day-to-day basis. I soon had to acknowledge, however, that I had centered my life more around him than I had ever realized. And so when I remarried, I made sure that I did not follow that pattern again because to do so would have meant that I had no life of my own when his life ended.
I advised my widower friend who is in his 90s and uses a walker to take one day at a time, and he told me that his daughter was leaving on a Saturday and his son was coming on a Monday, so all he had to do was figure out how to get through Sunday, at which point I told him to think only about “today.” My widow friend is still a very active individual, only in her 70s, and she is very involved in a number of activities. Both will survive this terrible ordeal of losing their soulmates, but they will be different people from whom they were as part of a pair. That’s one of the hardest aspects of death to understand. I lost my first husband 25 years ago, and while I think about him often, I have survived his death as well as that of my second husband. I am a stronger person — is it in spite of, or because of?