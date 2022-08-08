You may think that the phrase critical thinking has to do with criticizing someone, but that’s not what it means. It’s actually an important process that we all have at our disposal as human beings, but don’t always use. I was taught to use critical thinking skills in high school. It means to question and not accept information at face value without checking it out.

I’m not sure if critical thinking is still being taught in our schools, because it appears to me that many people today accept information as the absolute truth without questioning it. Perhaps it’s information that is coming from a group to which they already feel connected. Most of us want to feel like we belong, but if we accept information without questioning it, we are reacting with our emotions rather than using our intelligence to uncover the truth. Coming to conclusions based on our emotions will not lead to the truth. When I hear someone say “I have a gut feeling, or I know you showed me all those so-called facts, but I just feel in my heart that the opposite is true.” Those are not statements based on rational thinking, they are based on emotion. When we come to accept something is true based on our emotions rather than our intelligence, we are vulnerable to manipulation, and taken to the extreme, brainwashing.

Farina was in a ballet company as a young person and still loves to dance. She sold information packaging for many years and retired to South Carolina. She now spends time reading and walking the state’s beautiful trails.