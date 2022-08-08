You may think that the phrase critical thinking has to do with criticizing someone, but that’s not what it means. It’s actually an important process that we all have at our disposal as human beings, but don’t always use. I was taught to use critical thinking skills in high school. It means to question and not accept information at face value without checking it out.
I’m not sure if critical thinking is still being taught in our schools, because it appears to me that many people today accept information as the absolute truth without questioning it. Perhaps it’s information that is coming from a group to which they already feel connected. Most of us want to feel like we belong, but if we accept information without questioning it, we are reacting with our emotions rather than using our intelligence to uncover the truth. Coming to conclusions based on our emotions will not lead to the truth. When I hear someone say “I have a gut feeling, or I know you showed me all those so-called facts, but I just feel in my heart that the opposite is true.” Those are not statements based on rational thinking, they are based on emotion. When we come to accept something is true based on our emotions rather than our intelligence, we are vulnerable to manipulation, and taken to the extreme, brainwashing.
We are all so bombarded with information (and misinformation) from the internet and elsewhere, it is easy to get overwhelmed. But folks, we each need to activate our critical thinking to determine the truth, because it seems to me our American democratic experiment is literally at stake.
Critical thinking is the thought process where we come to our own conclusions based on digging below the surface, questioning the source of information and deciding whether the information is credible. One important question we could ask is “has the information been fact checked through multiple sources?” Many of our longtime sources of information, such as The Washington Post and New York Times, who I have researched and concluded do fact check, have been maligned in recent years by some who have their own agenda. It is important to note that labeling reputable news sources as fake news is a technique used by authoritarians who wish to take over democracies. They substitute their own made up stories for the truth. Think of Putin, for example.
So when considering whether new information is true, ask yourself — is there an underlying bias/agenda? Has the information been fact checked from multiple sources? Does it pass the logic test?
Are you using your critical thinking skills? I really hope so because, to use the same word in other ways, it is critical (urgent) that we all start using our rational minds, or our democracy may wind up on the critical list (near death) and ultimately may not survive.
Farina was in a ballet company as a young person and still loves to dance. She sold information packaging for many years and retired to South Carolina. She now spends time reading and walking the state’s beautiful trails.