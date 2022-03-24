I have a concern that I want Index-Journal readers to know about, and I want to ask for your help. A bill is making its way through the General Assembly that calls for the elimination of the Certificate of Need (CON) program in the state, and if this bill passes, it could have significant consequences for our hospital’s future.
Current CON law requires that any entity that intends to make significant financial investments in health care equipment, facilities or services in South Carolina, must first apply for state approval. This approval process helps prevent for-profit non-hospital companies (such as free-standing imaging or surgery centers) from easily entering a market such as Greenwood and destabilizing it, duplicating services, or otherwise threatening equitable access to quality care. These for-profit entities are not required by the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) to treat everyone who needs care regardless of their ability to pay, as Self Regional is required to do. They are also immensely profitable because they target only the most affluent and well-insured patients.
Caring for underserved and low-income communities is one of our important missions at SRH, but in order to serve that community and remain financially sound, we must also have the solid financial foundation that well-insured patients bring to our hospital.
Just to give you a sense of the scale of our work as a safety net for the less fortunate in the Lakelands, as recently as 2021 SRH provided $40.7 million in charity care to patients who could not afford to pay. To have that charity care burden without the income from commercially insured patients to offset it would be a financial blow we could not sustain.
At this time it appears that most of our representatives in Columbia are in favor of repeal. In January, the Senate voted 35-6 to repeal the CON law. It is anticipated the repeal bill will move to the House this month. Many representatives have been vocal that they believe CON obstructs a free market and that more competition for health care services will simply result in lower costs to consumers. What those in favor of repeal have ignored is this fact: as long as we need our local ER to care for anyone in need, regardless of their ability to pay, hospitals cannot operate under the normal American open competition, free market model.
We believe reforming CON and keeping it in place is what is best for all the communities we serve. For-profit entities are not required to take care of the underinsured or uninsured. Those in favor of repeal will argue that repealing the CON will reduce the cost of health care. I disagree. What a full repeal has potential to do is allow those looking to profiteer to enter a market to try to syphon off well insured and cash paying patients from not-for-profit organizations like Self Regional, leaving SRH with a higher percentage of no-pay and underinsured patients. This has potential to damage the long-term viability of our health care system. As the largest employer in the seven-county area we serve, this has the potential to severely harm not only the hospital, but the many who work every day to provide excellent care to our community.
I believe the fate of CON in the state should be a concern for anyone who cares about health care in the Lakelands. If you are willing to participate with me in advocating for reform of CON instead of repealing the CON, I ask each of you to contact your representative and communicate to them our concern about the repeal of CON.
House District 13: John McCravy, 803-212-6939https://scstatehouse.gov/email.php?T=M&C=1217045309
House District 12: Anne Parks, 803-734-3069 https://scstatehouse.gov/email.php?T=M&C=1434090737
House District 12: Stewart Jones, 803-212-6713 https://scstatehouse.gov/email.php?T=M&C=952272613