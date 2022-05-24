Clemson University was recently, prominently featured — again — in a negative light on CampusReform.org. Its vice president of student affairs and dean of students, Chris Miller, used activities fees paid by ALL students to fund and stage a perverse “drag event,” likely to mollify a small sycophantic campus cult, and then during the event, he received a lap dance from one of the “queens” in the show. Should Miller be investigated for possible misappropriation of student funds, as well as his behavior unbecoming of a Clemson administrator? Will Jim Clements act?
And prior to the Miller embarrassment, it was reported on multiple national platforms that one of Clemson’s admissions counselors, Monica Rozman, claimed that Republicans are part of an “oppressive group” if they fail to “actively denounce the white supremacy and misogyny of the GOP.” Is this a new admissions requirement? Rozman was reassigned; however, shouldn’t such egregious bias and assumption of (applicants’) racism and misogyny be met with termination rather than reassignment? Has Rozman been reassigned permanently or just temporarily, and has her salary been adjusted accordingly, given that she clearly mishandled the duties of her admissions role? Will Jim Clements act?
These incidents followed by just 14 months one of Clemson’s Marxist assistant professors and two of his “cultists” making physical threats against me in response to an open letter I wrote to the board in May 2020. In light of the arrests of Chinese Nationals (“students” and professors) throughout the country on charges of spying and treason, I urged that Chinese Nationals “students” be prohibited from majoring in advanced STEMS curricula at Clemson in the interest of national security! The threats made by the Clemson professor were reported on numerous national websites, and the nation’s leading constitutional authority, Jonathan Turley, dedicated an entire column condemning the professor’s threats against me. No action was taken against the professor. Where was Jim Clements?
Ironically, in 2017, this same Marxist professor labeled “all Republicans” as “racists” and implied that they/we should be physically confronted, again putting Clemson University on numerous national websites in a very negative light. I, along with others, like Congressman Jeff Duncan and State Sen. Katrina Shealy, wrote letters to the board condemning such speech and urging his severe punishment, since employees at other universities were being terminated for lesser offenses. No action was taken against the professor. Again, where was Jim Clements?
And even as far back as 2016, (the now infamous) Chris Miller made the “Clemson banana incident” into a teachable moment by effectively using a failed, juvenile prank (against construction activity) by two white students as “an unacceptable racist act that will not be tolerated at Clemson,” immediately after which another administrator, Almeda Jacks, debunked Miller’s narrative. Through several FOIAs, I confirmed that Miller ran with this false narrative, labeling Clemson as a racist university. I furnished the board members with a full report that proved his contention false … and asked, “Where was Jim Clements?” (It was during this time that I ceased working with the director of development to establish a $100,000 legacy gift to the University.)
After all this, I cannot possibly do less to support Clemson. I know other conservatives have also been turned off, and repeated incidents like those by Miller, Rozman and others will continue to have a chilling effect on small gifts. But more important is the damage these ongoing political faux pas have had on alums’ emotional attachment to Clemson. For many of us there was “something” in those hills; however, a small group of active “progressives” on campus has made that “something” disappear. For $1 million per year, one would think that Jim Clements would take charge of his administration and restore that “something!”