Public statistics are deeply disturbing.
A tenth of the residents of Greenwood County have been ill with COVID infections. Deaths that could have been prevented easily have come to 156 of us. We once thought only the elderly would die of the disease but now we see younger people dying. This pandemic has dropped our life expectancy. Whites can expect 1.5 fewer years of life. Blacks, 2.9 fewer years and Latinos, 3 fewer years of life.
Are we content with this?
Let’s think about what vaccinations do for us. First of all, they prevent our becoming infected with COVID and, second, they protect us from death. They protect us from serious and long lasting after-effects should we, rarely, become infected. Vaccination means we can go about in society without injuring others. We are very unlikely to carry infection to another person.
Vaccination means we can work among people who are not vaccinated with a higher degree of personal safety. If we are able to wear masks we are even more protected from persons who send out spores of COVID in their breath.
We have become somewhat complacent over the years with effective vaccination against the old deadly illnesses. When I was a child, measles and whooping cough were still deadly threats. I lost classmates to polio. My younger brother almost died with pneumonia.
My children faced none of these horrors thanks to vaccinations that kept them safe. Childhood chicken pox can bring shingles to us in our later years but vaccines now save us from that painful illness. Vaccines are like miracles in their gift of health to each of us.
It was once complicated and time consuming to arrange for a COVID vaccination. Today, our own Self hospital and many local drug stores have vaccinations ready for us right away, without cost. Many local organizations and churches are helping to make vaccines available. It is easy to protect ourselves and our loved ones. As we vaccinate we will live longer and better. Our economy will improve as we return to work. Isn’t it time to vaccinate?
Those who vaccinate against COVID are truly heroes, acting to protect their families, their neighbors and their country.