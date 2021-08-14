“Health is wealth,”
— Ralph Waldo Emerson
I hate wearing a mask, I hate getting a shot, I hate this coronavirus! I thought we were through with all of this, until the COVID-19 virus evolved into the into the delta variant.
RNA viruses are known to frequently change their genetics to become more contagious, usually less deadly, to avoid extinction by its host. We’ve seen many variants, but the delta now dominates the COVID spread. If 70% of the population had been vaccinated before this change, the original virus could not have had enough hosts to mutate, hence herd immunity and extinction.
This particular variant mutated in a large unvaccinated population in remote areas of India, where getting the vaccine was near impossible. The delta variant quickly spread primarily to the unvaccinated populations, but can infect a small percentage of vaccinated people. Delta currently accounts for 80% of new cases and is here in Greenwood.
Recently, Self Hospital sent samples to be analyzed and 100% of those were the delta variant. The infection rate will increase in the fall and winter months unless we can stop it now.
The symptoms of the variant are similar to the original virus, but can be just as deadly. Initial symptoms are more respiratory — runny nose, congestion, sore throat — as compared to shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell in the original virus. Although this strain can infect vaccinated people, severe disease and death is rare but occur overwhelming in the unvaccinated population. There is a huge protection from receiving the vaccine, even today.
The secret of the delta variant is its ability to replicate rapidly, maybe 5-10 times faster than the original COVID-19; therefore, with a shorter incubation period, more people are exposed, with larger viral loads. With the larger viral loads, more people are infected and with the potential of being sicker. The actual death rates and outcomes are still being studied.
Although the vaccinated (and previously infected patients) have good systemic immunity from this variant, the antibodies in the nose and mouth are not abundant enough to fight off delta’s massive viral load due to its rapid replication. So it spreads rapidly and uninhibited, even in people with immunity. The difference is that the infection is milder, and severe disease and death are rare in people with vaccinated or natural immunity. Masks still give protection, but aren’t quite as effective as before. They remain an important tool in preventing spread.
Nationally, 50% of the population is fully vaccinated, but only 44% in Greenwood County. After a period of COVID-free wards, the hospital just had a surge of 20 patients, 17 unvaccinated and only three had previously been vaccinated.
The importance of being vaccinated cannot be stressed enough. The hospital has taken steps to make sure all employees are vaccinated to protect you. I can’t think of a better feeling, than I or one of my loved ones in need of serious health care has the assurance their care is as safe and as COVID-free as possible. If I am sick, I sure don’t want my doctor or nurse, or any employee around me, not to have been vaccinated, if not for their health, but for mine. Vaccination is our only tool to eliminate this virus and protection of the sick and vulnerable is a hospital’s responsibility.
More than 54,500 vaccines have been given in Greenwood County and millions in the United States, so the safety, effectiveness and side effects of vaccination are well known. This is one of the safest vaccines ever administered with minimal side effects. There is no evidence of infertility, or effects to mother or baby. In fact, pregnancies that contract COVID have much worse outcomes than effects from vaccination. The vaccine is the most effective vaccine seen in recent medicine. It will be the model for future vaccines.
Today, this pandemic is primarily a problem of the unvaccinated. Pandemics are not just about you, your rights, or your feelings. This is a community problem, locally and worldwide. Someone’s death, because you did not want to be vaccinated, is a huge burden to bear. The virus will persist and continue to mutate until the vaccine is widely distributed. Get vaccinated. If not for you then for your community, for the elderly, for the cancer patients, the immunosuppressed, the pregnant mothers and the debilitated population.
I hate wearing a mask. I hate getting a shot. I hate social distancing. But I am going to again, even though I’m fully vaccinated, to protect you and all those people who are in need of protection. Let’s stop this variant and get back to normal life. Please join me or find unvaccinated friends to encourage them to get the vaccine. That one act might save their life and help protect many others.