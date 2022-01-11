A friend recently sent me a British video that contained some wise words.
Two really stood out for me: Don’t educate your children to be rich — educate them to be happy; that way they will know the value of things, not the price. The second one stated there is a big difference between a human being and being human.
Not very many people know that difference. A human being exists day by day until they die. One who knows how to be human smiles at everyone he/she meets, opens doors for others laden with packages, lends a helping hand, maintains a healthy attitude toward differences in others, is willing to learn new things every day regardless of age, and on and on the list could go.
When I recently changed my residence from a gated community on the coast of South Carolina to this lovely small town of Greenwood, I vowed not to let any disappointments I had, any pain I suffered, any unhappiness I felt, show in my daily interactions with others. Why should I inflict on anyone else my own feelings? And I have found that when I maintain an outward show of positivity, I really feel that way inwardly as well.
I was recently asked, when I responded “I am wonderful” to a question about my well-being, “what makes you wonderful?” I am indeed “full of wonder,” I wonder about each of my neighbors as I watch them go about their daily activities. I wonder about new people I meet — what is their background? How did they get to this place in their lives? What do they want out of the rest of their days? And I wonder about the rest of my days as well. How will I fare as my energy declines, my appetite dwindles, my vision or hearing worsens, my physical capability lessens?
Maintaining one’s independence is important to most of us. I have met some individuals who seem happy to let someone else take over for them, make their major decisions and design their days. Not me! I have always said I never want to have to live with my children in my declining days. I love my son and his wife dearly, but they need to have their own lives, unhampered by the care of an elderly parent. While such dependence might work for some, it would make me most unhappy. And it would change the way I want my family to remember me.
We can’t choose the way we will die, unless we resort to suicide which would never enter into my plans. I remember what my son said when there was a sniper operating in the Washington, D.C., area where we lived, and I cautioned my son to be especially careful at places like service stations, which seemed to be a prime target for this unhinged individual. “Mom,” he said, “that sniper might decide how I am going to die, but he is not going to determine how I live.” That was a real eye-opener for me!
We each have to decide how we are going to live. Are you going to be happy and thus make others around you smile, or are you going to be a complainer and cause others to want to avoid you? Are you going to see each day as a time to do something new and exciting and different, even if it’s only reading the works of a new author, or are you going to arise each morning with the attitude of “it’s just another day to get through?”
Are you going to be just another human being or are you going to use each day as a chance to be human?