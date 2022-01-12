Be prepared and plan for what promises to be a very busy 2022 election cycle.
2022 upcoming electionsMay 10 – General Election — Ninety Six School District 52 Board of Trustees:
There are two seats open for election. The filing will open at noon Feb. 25 and close 5 p.m. March 11. In order to qualify to vote in this election, you must reside within and be a registered voter within the Ninety Six School District 52 boundaries.
May 10 – General Election — Ware Shoals School District 51 Board of Trustees:
There is one seat open for election. The filing will open at noon Feb. 25 and close 5 p.m. March 11. In order to qualify to vote in this election, you must reside within and be a registered voter within the Ware Shoals School District 51 boundaries.
The following section of the law applies to the school elections above: Section 7-13-190, as amended, states; if the numbers of candidates filing for office(s) are equal to the number of seats to fill, the candidate(s) that have filed will be deemed elected, and no election will be held.
June 14 – Republican and Democratic Statewide Primaries:
Partisan filing opens at noon March 16 at noon and closes at noon March 3o. These dates could change because of the delay in redistricting.
The primaries are open to all voters who reside within Greenwood County. Primaries are held to determine the candidates for the General Election ballot. Only candidates with opposition from within their party will be listed on the primary ballots. A voter can participate in only one primary, so the voter must decide which primary. There will be multiple candidates vying for many seats, so check the ballot guides in your polling location before notifying the managers of election which primary you would like to participate in.
June 28 – Primary Runoff(s):
Tentative. These dates could also change because of the delay in redistricting.
Runoffs are held if no candidate receives a majority of the vote totals in their race. This is typical in offices with multiple candidates vying for one seat. A runoff is an extension of the first primary, so a voter cannot switch parties. Suppose a voter casts a ballot in the Republican primary and there is a Democratic runoff. In that case, the voter cannot vote in the Democratic runoff and vice-versa. If a voter did not cast a ballot in either primary, they may vote in a runoff.
Nov. 8 – General Election:
This election is open to all registered voters who reside in Greenwood County. The election will include partisan federal, statewide, countywide and less than countywide offices and the nonpartisan School District 50 Board of Trustees and municipal elections for the City of Greenwood, Hodges, Troy and Ware Shoals. In South Carolina, we do not register by political party, so your ballot will contain multiple contests. Filings for nonpartisan offices will open at noon Aug. 1 and close at noon Aug. 15.
Absentee votingAny registered voter who is 65 or older or disabled automatically qualifies for absentee-by-mail if they choose this option. The request may be made for one election or the entire year with one phone call. A new request must be submitted annually. If the voter is unable to make the request, an immediate family member may do so.
A voter may also vote absentee in person at our office. The absentee-in-person precinct typically opens four weeks prior to elections.
To request an absentee ballot online, visit scvotes.gov. To request an absentee ballot by email, send the request to vote.greenwood@elections.sc.gov.
Our office is at 600 Monument St., Suite 113, Greenwood.
The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The phone number is 864-942-8585.