I recently received an email video that featured Dennis Praeger, a conservative American talk show host. I do not know the age of the video, but it certainly must be fairly recent judging by the content.
In this video, he suggested rules for schools, including no emphasis on race or ethnicity; learning to read and write English as fluently as possible (but still learning other languages as well); learning and accepting education’s elevated status, thus the presence of a dress code and the requirement to call teachers by title rather than first name; no self-esteem programs (self-esteem must be earned); no obscene language which included not only words banned in social media but also the use of the “b” word between females and the use of the “N” word from one Black to another; and an emphasis on academics rather than politics and propaganda.
These rules should be part of our everyday life as well. Rather than hampering one, having rules to live by actually give you freedom.
All lives should matter, not just a certain race. This is an English-speaking country, so everyone, native-born or immigrant, should learn to speak the language of the marketplace. It is indeed a shame that most Americans speak only one language while citizens of other countries speak multiple languages, but English well-spoken and properly written should be the primary language of all residents of this great nation.
Too often, educators have resorted to a more casual atmosphere, allowing students to call them by first names rather than utilizing the proper respect owed the position. And it is a proven fact that in schools where there is a dress code, perhaps even required uniforms, the attitude and behavior of students are better. If all students dress alike, there is no competition for the latest fashions which can cause financial issues within a family.
While self-esteem programs initially might help certain students, too often such students begin to feel entitlement to certain actions, words, or attitudes. Self-esteem is personal and must be earned by the actions of an individual. However, one should never do certain things only for the esteem they may be given, but because they truly believe in what they are doing.
Obscenity seems to have become the norm. In my opinion, people who have to resort to obscene words have a very limited vocabulary. And while the use of the “b” word or the “N” word between individuals of like sex or race may seem like a bond, it is instead ugly and unnecessary, rude and unkind.
We can live as a victim if we choose — and some people do choose to live that way. We can live as the “Li’l Abner” comic strip character, always with a black cloud over our heads. Or we can live free.
We can blame others. We can blame ourselves. Or we can live free. When things happen that we cannot control, we can blame God. Or we can live free.
While I, along with many others, regret historical events that were not good, that did not allow all men to live as free men, I am not personally responsible for those events. Neither is anyone else living today. What we are responsible for is how we treat others in the here and now. I was so amazed, when I moved to Greenwood just a year ago, to have people of all races and ethnicities (that I did not know) greet me with a friendly “hello” in a store or mall. I love it! I am living free, and I think part of the reason, the biggest part, is because I abide by certain rules of life. I hope you are too!
Sunni Bond is a resident at Wesley Commons. She is an experienced genealogist. Her short stories have been published by Island Writers Network, Hilton Head Island. Nonfiction articles have been published by Heritage Library, Hilton Head Island.