I recently received an email video that featured Dennis Praeger, a conservative American talk show host. I do not know the age of the video, but it certainly must be fairly recent judging by the content.

In this video, he suggested rules for schools, including no emphasis on race or ethnicity; learning to read and write English as fluently as possible (but still learning other languages as well); learning and accepting education’s elevated status, thus the presence of a dress code and the requirement to call teachers by title rather than first name; no self-esteem programs (self-esteem must be earned); no obscene language which included not only words banned in social media but also the use of the “b” word between females and the use of the “N” word from one Black to another; and an emphasis on academics rather than politics and propaganda.

Sunni Bond is a resident at Wesley Commons. She is an experienced genealogist. Her short stories have been published by Island Writers Network, Hilton Head Island. Nonfiction articles have been published by Heritage Library, Hilton Head Island.

