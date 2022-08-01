Most people really enjoy getting together with family and friends, and participating in religious, community and work place activities.
This is a chance to exchange ideas, update each other and even provide social support or help to each other.
Relationships or social connections and time together not only provide pleasure, but also have powerful long-term health benefits. Many studies show people who socialize with family, friends and community have fewer health problems and live longer, and are happier.
There are lots of ways to communicate with each other including in person, pen and paper, telegraph, telephone, and the internet. Face to face contact seems to be the most important in improving our health. Socialization or relationships provide numerous physical and mental health benefits and this has been researched greatly. Research has shown these are some benefits of having an active social life:
Live longer — People with more social support live longer than those who are more isolated. Loneliness is apparently bad for your health.
Better physical health — Social contact is associated with a stronger immune system. This means less illness, such as flu and colds, and even some cancers.
Better mental health — Interacting with others boosts well-being and decreases depression. You can improve your mood by working on building relationships and friends.
Studies suggest that less risk of dementia is present with socialization. Having an active social life improves memory and many cognitive skills.
Face to face contact releases many neurotransmitters and is almost like a vaccine to protect you now and in the future. Shaking hands and talking face to face releases oxytocin, which increases your level of trust and lowers your cortisol and your stress level. Healthy relationships can decrease heart disease, high blood pressure, anxiety and strokes many studies have shown. Social interaction promotes safety, belonging and security.
I read a book recently, “From Strength To Strength,” about finding success, happiness and purpose in the second half of life. This book states over and over how important meaningful relationships and true friends are to a successful and rewarding life. This book draws on research in social science, philosophy, biography, theology and eastern wisdom, and how our relationships have such an important place in our life and health.
Now that we know the science and research of the benefits of socializing, let’s look at ways to increase our engagement:
Make an appointment with your friend or friends for a cup of coffee or a meal.
Attend religious services at your church and become more active in church.
Sign up for a class at your library or college.
Use Facetime to catch up with friends and family.
Sing in a choir or music group.
Volunteer at your favorite charity.
Visit a museum or a park with a friend.
Walk through your neighborhood and talk to people.
Babysit your grandkids and help with their homework.
Play a group sport like tennis, pickleball, or golf.
Play cards or games with friends.
Exercise with a friend by walking or going to the YMCA.
Take your wife or a friend out for breakfast or a meal.
Take your wife on a date and do something new.
Ride bikes with a friend.
Visit your new and old neighbors.
Make a habit of developing new and “real” friends
Go on trips and vacations with wife or family.
Since socialization or building relationships are good for your mental and physical health, let’s all think about ways to promote this important health benefit. It will take effort, time and concentration to take full advantage of this important trait. Relationships and social contact are a great way to improve mental and physical health and help us live longer and be happier.