Defunding police was pushed last year by progressives and the far left despite opposition from conservatives.
Many large cities cut their police budgets but it backfired on them. Those cities have seen drastic upticks in murder and other violent crimes. Some have now refunded their law enforcement.
Our society has gotten much more dangerous in the last few years. A recent story in the Index-Journal titled “We are suffering” informed us that 316 people are shot every day in our country and 106 of them die. Common sense says that we need more police protection, not less.
Americans are divided over whether to get the COVID vaccine. Over half of the people in Greenwood and in our state and across the nation haven’t been fully vaccinated. Perhaps people who aren’t vaccinated should be required to wear masks everywhere they go when they leave home.
God expects me to love my neighbor. Getting vaccinated demonstrates that I love others and want to protect them and myself.
Critical race theory and Black Lives Matter divide people. CRT propaganda says that white Americans, the nation’s laws and its legal institutions are inherently racist. BLM says law enforcement is filled with racist officers across the country.
Most mature and responsible white and black Americans disagree. The opinions and actions of CRT and BLM do little or nothing to foster peace and goodwill.
Black conservative columnist Star Parker says, “It is much easier to hate and blame than to take personal responsibility for one’s choices in life. Those who buy into the lie that their lives are about what others do, rather than what they themselves choose to do, inevitably suffer in their culture of irresponsibility.”
Tolerance divides people, even in families. Wrong attitudes and behaviors are now acceptable. If almost everything is acceptable, then almost nothing is considered unacceptable and just plain wrong. This kind of liberality has few constraints and no specific moral code. Manners, common sense, and moral values are sacrificed at the altar of “anything goes.”
Newspaper columnist Cal Thomas said, “Abandoning standards of right and wrong is one of the contributing factors behind the collapse of nations and empires in the past.”
Some years ago, Diana West wrote a book titled, “The Death of the Grown-Up.” She wrote about America’s arrested development. West insisted that America had become a society that prizes and perpetuates immaturity and adolescence attitudes.
Immature adolescence-minded adults and others with unprincipled lifestyles negatively impact society and greatly contribute to the fractiousness in our nation.
Polarization reigns in politics like it never has before in my lifetime. Behind sharply contrasting differences in conservative vs. liberal ideologies are many divisions in society including rural vs. urban, educated vs. uneducated, affluent vs. poor, and white vs. Black.
However, at the root of these problematic divisions and also at the root of America’s violent crimes is the greatest divide of all; the differing spiritual mindsets and hearts of people.
The Christian golden rule, do unto others as you would have them to do unto you, is ignored and even ridiculed in many places by many people. In its place are secular rules which include, do unto others before they do unto you, do whatever you think is right in your own eyes, and do express yourself and act on your feelings no matter what the consequences.
America is divided and dangerous because it no longer puts a premium on brotherly love, wisdom, and moral values. May God have mercy on us.