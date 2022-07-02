These days we talk about raising the age for certain privileges, or lowering the age for certain responsibilities. Certainly our forefathers had a lot of responsibilities to meet as they created a new nation.
On July 4, 1776, the Colonial leaders and other various participants of the American Revolution were not as a whole a group of old fuddy-duddies! Some of the more prominent individuals were quite young.
King George III against whom the colonists were protesting was only 38 while George Washington was 44. Benjamin Franklin was the oldest well-known participant at age 70.
But let’s look at the age of some of the others, especially South Carolinians.
Four South Carolinians signed the Declaration of Independence: Thomas Heyward Jr who was not truly a Jr. but so-called because his uncle was also Thomas Heyward (St. Helena Parish) was 30 while Arthur Middleton (Charleston) was 34. Thomas Lynch Jr. of Prince George’s Parish and Edward Rutledge of Christ Church Parish were both 26. The average age of the signers of the Declaration of Independence was 44, but more than a dozen of them were 35 or younger.
Other prominent individuals of the American Revolution carried young ages on July 4, 1776: James Monroe (18), Charles Pinckney of SC (18), Aaron Burr (20), Nathan Hale (21), Alexander Hamilton (21), James Madison (25), Thomas Jefferson (33), Benedict Arnold who later deserted the Colonies — and therein lies another interesting story (35), John Hancock (39), John Adams (40), Paul Revere (41).
Keep in mind that someone in their 40s was considered “old” in the 1770s, so to have a leader like Benjamin Franklin verged on the miraculous.
According to online sources, we tend to see the Founding Fathers as much older than they actually were because so many times all we see are portraits showing them as gentlemen with naturally white hair or adorned in powdered wigs. These men were actually much younger than we realize; they were the 1776 millennials or “founding teenagers”. Thomas Jefferson, principal author of the document, was only 33 while among the most notable signers were John Marshall (20) along with James Monroe, Aaron Burr, Alexander Hamilton, and James Madison, whose ages were previously listed.
How, you might reasonably ask, could these young men envision such freedom for our nation, how could they come up with the innovations for a new nation with ideas for fixing what they considered to be wrong with the old system. Again, keep in mind the era about which we are talking. Much was expected of people at a much earlier age. Look at the example of Eliza Lucas (later the second wife of Charles Pinckney of SC) who at the age of 16 was put in charge of three SC plantations when her father in essence abandoned her and her mother and went back to Antigua. President George Washington was a pall bearer at her funeral in 1793.
Or consider Deborah Sampson (MA) who at the age of 15 dressed herself as a man and joined the Patriot forces. She earned a full military pension for her participation in the Revolutionary army, the only woman to do so.
The “founding fathers,” “Revolutionary War Millennials,” or the “founding teenagers,” whatever you wish to call them, were wise beyond their years. They had suffered situations and sometimes indignities far beyond what any of us probably have ever known. They knew and accepted the responsibilities placed upon them.
No, age was not an issue on July 4, 1776. Let us continue to protect those freedoms secured for us by those “ageless” men who signed into being one of the most powerful documents that has ever existed.