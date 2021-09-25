As we approach Sept. 26, we are reminded of the tragic Oakland Elementary School shooting in 1988, when we lost two of our beloved third-grade children, Shequila Bradley and Tequila Thomas.
I cannot begin to imagine how their families have grieved but do believe and hope their faith and steadfast love have helped them find peace along with keeping their loving memories close in their hearts. That fateful day is a constant in my life and I take time each day to say a prayer and give thankful and heartfelt blessings for all of the goodness in my life along with a prayer for peace in our community and world.
When we think of those that are “heroes” to us we celebrate our men and women in blue, our military, our health care providers, our firefighters, other law enforcement agencies, plus all the others who live to “serve.” We need to recognize and honor our teachers and educators, whether it be an administrator, teacher, support staff member, custodian, cafeteria staff, bus driver, or crossing guard. They all are heroes because hey take care of our children and provide a “safe haven” for learning.
During the aftermath of Oakland, my fellow teachers and staff provided their own “safe havens” for the students in their classrooms until their parents could come to take them home amid a “crisis” situation. They, along with school officials and many law enforcement agencies, kept everyone calm and provided a safe and orderly environment. Oakland teachers and staff were the true heroes that day because they remained at the school, kept their classrooms together, shared care, concern and love to all of their students during a time when they wanted to go home to their own families and hold them in their arms.
What have we become as a community and where have we gone since that day 33 years ago? Are we taking care of each other like we should?
I was blessed with being able to have a wonderful career in education for some 40-plus years. It was truly a passion and a lifelong love and blessing for me. I used to share my own “A,B,C’s of Life” with my students as a school counselor and share them again now.
“A” stands for “Attitude.” Your attitude determines your altitude. Always have a positive attitude.
“B” stands for “Be The Best That You Can Always Be.”
“C” stands for “Character.” Your character is who you are and what you do when no one else is watching. Always Be of Good Character.”
“D” is the easiest to remember and, perhaps, the hardest to follow. “Don’t Do Dumb Stuff.” Learn from the mistakes that you make. It is OK to stub your toe or stumble but do your best not to fall and break your leg.
“E” is for “Effort and Excellence.” Make an effort each day to make a positive difference in someone’s life. Helping others makes us better people. Share your love and talents and it will bring excellent rewards.
I thank moms and dads for sharing their children with all of us in education, especially me. No matter how old they become, they are still your children and need your love and guidance. Know where they are, who they are with and what they are doing. Our community needs you and your continued support.
To our young people: You are our future, so follow and pursue your dreams, find your passion, get the most education you can, make good choices in life and take care of each other — especially your families and our elderly. Lastly, respect all people regardless of age, ethnicity, gender or profession. If you are involved in a gang, violence is already a part of your life. Get out now! How many of you have ever seen a 45- or 50-year-old gang member? They are either dead or incarcerated. Is that the future you want? Guns, drugs and violence is a “no win” future. Learn to get along and work together.
In closing, Robert Fulghum wrote a poem, “All I Ever Needed To Know I Learned In Kindergarten.” Its end contains wisdom that never ages: “No matter how old you are, when you go out into the world, it is best to hold hands and stick together.”
My hope is for every one of your days to be like a colorful present wrapped in shiny paper and bows, and filled with many new and grand adventures. Remember, we all need to take care of each other.