Only yesterday when the world was young …
It doesn’t matter how old I grow, in my mind I can travel back in time and the way it was when I was a schoolboy. In memory I can relive the days of old and comingle with family and friends of yesterday. The mind is a treasure trove of memories that allows us to hold on to the good times, even those we want to forget.
The magic of memory creates a storehouse of moments that remain with us as long as we live. When our days dwindle down to a treasured few, those mental glimpses are music for the soul that helps sustain us when they are needed most. Reality, however, is something else.
Some of us are fortunate enough to go back home in our declining years. When we do, the old hometown has changed, no doubt. Time changes everything. The things we’ve seen in our memories are exactly the same as the world we remember from so long ago. The magic can play tricks on our minds, however.
What you expect going back is not what you get. Disappointing surprises greet you everywhere you turn. The first place I went to see was the house where I grew up. It was gone and a bare space left no memories. Still, in my mind’s eye, I could see and recall those days of adolescence, a special time.
Next I went to see my old high school. There, too, memories were cast to the wind. The building had been replaced by a community of apartments. Still, school days, noisy halls, history, math, biology and homework seemed to rise up from the old days. Those memories, too, were precious.
Surely the “joint” where all the guys hung out would be there. It had meant too much to too many for time to change. Not so! A sparkling new soda fountain now stood on the spot but it wasn’t the same — not even close. Maybe driving around town I would find familiar places that held so many memories of the good times back when.
I headed for the favorite drive-in restaurant that had been the destination for every boy and girl in town. All of us used to circle around the place time and time again, hoping to see friends to join and catch up on the ups and downs of the moment. Truth is the boys were there to see girls and vice versa.
The drive-in hot spot in memory had been replaced by a new pharmacy. I wondered if there was another place where the young people congregated. I decided to look. Nowhere could I find anything like the old place and wondered again where boys and girls got together. I looked but found nothing.
Where could I look in my search for the past? Sure, author Thomas Wolfe reminded us how time changes the world and you can’t go home again. That thought gave me an idea. Where were the people I knew in the old days, people that never moved away? Most of them had passed on I supposed. So, I should check the big cemetery in town.
Off I went and eventually drove through the metal gates of the big cemetery that had locks on them. Another thought hit me ... funny to me but others? Were the gates there to lock dead people in? Absurd, of course, but some ridiculous thoughts are humorous. Common sense, though, told me they were locked at night to keep grave robbers out. That reality is sad, but it’s true in these unpredictable times, nevertheless.
I found a place to park and started to look around. It wasn’t long ‘til I saw a name I remembered. As I walked I saw name after name from my youth. Some had been friends, some were simply acquaintances. I saw names of teachers that had long been forgotten. Funny how you forget, but those teachers had been instrumental to a great extent in determining my future.
Names of yesteryear created bittersweet memories. Now I understood a little better why you can’t go home again. I walked and checked hundreds of graves until I was exhausted. Anyway it was getting late and I had to leave. I had “found” the hometown of my past, the people there resting in peace in the area where they grew up.
Graveyards everywhere are full of the history and mysteries in the people buried in them over time. No doubt, this one behind the gates was no different. Many people carry secrets to their graves — unplanned or on purpose. I wondered what was taken to eternity by the people slumbering here.
As I headed to my car I saw a name I had missed. Waves of memories flooded my already overloaded mind. It was the name of the first girl I had fallen in love with so long ago. I didn’t know she had died. Bittersweet? You bet! I stopped for a while to let the memories flow. There were many. One, however, left me contemplating the poignancy of the moment. Your first love, when the warm times end is a lesson in life. You realize eventually that life doesn’t stop when sad things happen. You learn to cope or lose your mind.
All the names from the past, all the things kept in the back of my mind have become history. It’s like part of my life has disappeared. A long-delayed visit to your hometown proves one thing. Wolfe was right. You can’t go home again. It isn’t there.