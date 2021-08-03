Arrogant. Stupid. Outrageous. Bizarre. Traitor.
Pick a word. They all define the foolishness of too many ignorant Americans these days. Meanwhile the so-called Silent Majority remains silent.
One of the first idiotic acts is defunding police forces all over the nation. Why? Is it an effort to eliminate law enforcement completely? That, of course, would allow criminals to do as they wish without consequence.
Unfortunately, that’s already a mockery of law and order in too many places. Violent protesters loot, destroy, burn and target one community after another. Unbelievably, some elected members of government not only accept this outrage, they encourage it.
These are the same hate-America people that have become the “cancel culture” fools that have forced removal of people, places and things that are icons of the greatest country in the history of the world. That includes symbols of how we got to be who and what we are. Good, bad, or indifferent, those things help us remember that freedom is never free.
All the assaults on the American way of life try to take advantage of the rights we all share, those granted by the First Amendment to the Constitution. What violent protesters do is ignoring the law. That attitude can be seen in too many young Americans who are taught to hate America and what it stands for. They should be taught, not brainwashed.
The American way, the flag, the national anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance are disrespected. Alarmingly, too many teachers espouse leftist propaganda instead of facts that explain why they are free to do what they do. What they do, of course, eventually will kill that freedom for them and all Americans, something they apparently are not taught.
Furthermore, ask African Americans about Black Lives Matter (BLM) and many, if not most, will tell you they are not supporters. It has been shown that some of its leaders have created a swindle for them to get rich. Nobody else gets any benefits, though. Its support of Communist Cuba should tell everyone what BLM is. Meanwhile, the Silent Majority remains silent.
What about the leftist Antifa? To understand its motive you need to pay attention to what it does, not what it says. What you hear is not what you get. Reality shows that too often its protests lead to violence.
These things all are national scandals. So is the illegal immigration on our southern border. Despite the fact that many are caught, thousands upon thousands get through. Too many are released, just like criminals that are not prosecuted.
It’s clear that some members of Congress and other government officials, along with anti-America leftists want to have open borders so anyone can simply walk into the United States. The fact that some are terrorists, criminals of every kind, others with diseases, including COVID-19 and more is a travesty that endangers many Americans.
It’s a crazy world, no doubt about it. The world we live in nowadays is fraught with absurd changes and is so different from the world we used to know. The things we’ve always cherished have become objects of scorn for leftist leaders. Life as we know it is being changed by decree.
History shows that when they get their hackles up Americans get involved and make a difference. It is now time they did again. Remember this, though. The First Amendment gives us the right to peaceably assemble and petition Congress for redress of grievances. That’s peaceably!
And the Silent Majority remains silent.