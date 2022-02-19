The Greenwood Genetic Center (GGC) has a noble mission and vision. It centers, as it should, on patients and their families. It is easy for that to get lost in the midst of public controversy that almost always comes with change and progress. Patients and families have remained in the forefront throughout all of the discussions surrounding the partnership between GGC and MUSC. As members of the GGC board of directors, we are trustees of the future. This is our higher calling, and it is bigger than any one institution or any one person.
We have heard the concerns of those who are worried about the negotiations between GGC and MUSC and would like to address those concerns directly.
MUSC recognizes that genetics and genomics hold the key to the future of medicine, and they lack that expertise. They also appreciate that what they need already exists within GGC, an organization with a proven reputation for excellence in this field. Precision medicine efforts are rapidly advancing the opportunity to diagnose, treat, and cure both rare and common genetic disorders. GGC and MUSC are like-minded organizations with a common vision of providing quality, state-of-the-art health care. Combining our strengths and resources is a win-win-win. It’s good for GGC. It’s good for MUSC. And most important, it’s good for the patients of GGC and the families of South Carolina.
Since its founding in 1974, GGC, a nonprofit organization, has been governed by an 11-member board that appoints its own members. All 11 of GGC’s board members are completely dedicated to this great organization and work tirelessly to ensure its continued success. As we have moved through our careful deliberations, we focused on our fiduciary responsibilities to the Center to:
(1) maintain our patient-centered mission;
(2) preserve and protect the autonomy of GGC;
(3) maintain the culture of GGC;
(4) and ensure future programmatic and financial sustainability.
Through our vote in December to approve the membership agreement with MUSC, we have indicated that this agreement is in the best interest of GGC, its employees, its patients and its mission.
MUSC will infuse $15 million into GGC in exchange for a 50% membership in GGC. MUSC will also match (with very limited exceptions) any funds transferred to GGC operations from the GGC Foundation. These matches should amount to significant capital available for operations.
Greenwood is GGC’s home. The GGC board has always had the authority to relocate GGC, but has never considered moving GGC’s home campus, administrative offices, laboratories, research facilities, or educational programs. The agreement with MUSC retains the power of these same 11 members to veto any proposed relocation of GGC in the future.
GGC has benefitted from outstanding leadership throughout its history. The GGC board is responsible for appointing GGC’s director. We have only appointed extremely qualified directors who hold the best interests of GGC at heart and are dedicated to preserving the mission and culture of this outstanding organization. The agreement with MUSC retains the power of these same 11 members to approve and/or veto any future hire for the GGC director.
These same 11 members will have the right to veto future budgets and significant financial transactions involving GGC.
These same 11 members will retain control of the funds held by the GGC Foundation.
While it is true that under the agreement with MUSC, GGC will be governed by a 12-member board (six appointed by the 11 members above and six appointed by MUSC), the powers retained by the 11 current board members will assure that GGC’s mission and culture is preserved.
GGC and MUSC share a common mission to improve the lives of patients across South Carolina. We will accomplish more together, including providing state-of-the-art genetic services that are accessible to all.
The following GGC board members are co-signers of this guest view: Chris Przirembel, vice chairperson/secretary; John A. Miller, treasurer; Dr. Sally E. Self; Howell Clyborne Jr.; Jay Nexsen; Daniel T. Cooper; and Holisa Wharton.