I grew up, a white Southerner, with a racially prejudiced father and a narcissistic mother who wanted to control my life even into adulthood. While I am grateful to my mother for teaching me to read at a very early age and also for limiting my grade skipping to one grade for psychological and emotional maturity reasons, I deplore the fact that she also lied to me about many facets of my life. How did I become the person I am today with this foundation? I don’t know.
Racially integrated education was not part of my life until graduate school. Yet I always believed that proper education was the key to success and always felt it should be available to everyone. Where did that concept originate? I don’t know.
As my life progressed, I had associations with individuals from all walks of life, and a variety of racial and ethnic backgrounds. I learned something from each of those associations. Sometimes it was a positive lesson and sometimes it was a negative lesson.
There was the Black student who wondered why I, a white Southerner, didn’t hate Black people. An instructor once informed me I shouldn’t use the term “lady” when referring to the individual who helped me keep my sanity by making sure my house was spotless at least once a week. A teaching colleague insisted on referring to me as “Ms.” when I repeatedly informed her I preferred the title “Mrs.” since I was happily married and proud of being a wife. After moving to the southwestern U.S., I asked my students whether they preferred to be called Latino or Hispanic or something else, I was told, “Mrs B., it’s not what you call us, it’s how you say it!”
Then there was the student who asked me if I was a Christian and, when I replied in the affirmative, said he had thought so by the way I treated people, even “bad” people. Wow! There were the individuals from two totally different religions — different from my own religion and really different from each other — who were astounded yet appreciative when they realized I knew a great deal about their religious preference and gave their beliefs proper respect even though I didn’t agree with the theory of their religion. How did I develop tolerance for others? I don’t know.
When I was a high school senior, we had to select an individual motto to accompany our picture in the school yearbook. Some chose light-hearted, even silly statements, like “party hardy” while others chose semi-serious ideas like “move forward with dignity.” I selected as my motto a statement I had encountered and which had stuck with me for several years — “We are not here to find out if the world is any good, but if we are.” I do not know the author of that platitude, but it apparently resonated with me. I guess I’ve spent the last 65-plus years trying to find out if I’m a good person. Why? I don’t know.
What I do know is this: there are certain attitudes and actions I believe should be present in one’s life. These include, but are not limited to:
Being the sunshine in someone’s life every day with a smile, a compliment, a word of appreciation.
Not judging a person by the color of skin, religious beliefs, age, or sexual orientation.
Being careful of first impressions — they might not be accurate.
Listening to what others say and observing what they actually do, then deciding if the two agree.
How did I become the person I am today? I don’t know. I do know I basically like the person I am and hope others do too. Can you say the same about yourself?