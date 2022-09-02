It was a dark day for Charleston in late February 1993 when U.S. Sen. Fritz Hollings learned early that the Navy base in Charleston would be closed. The official announcement wouldn’t come for two weeks, but Hollings immediately called a press conference.

The people, he told me, deserved to know the truth as soon as possible. Despite hard work by the community to keep the base off of the Navy’s closure list, he believed in the core of his being that his duty was more than just to share good news. He had to deliver the bad, too, when it was bad. That, he said, would let people prepare sooner for what was to come.

Andy Brack is editor and publisher of Statehouse Report. He can be reached at feedback@statehousereport.com.

