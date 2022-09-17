Results from a new Winthrop Poll of more than 2,200 Southerners should make you sigh. And it’s not results on abortion or former President Trump or about the Confederate flag or memorials.

Look at the results about discrimination and you’ll find a boatload of people feel discriminated against, including more than half of white people – the very people who have controlled things in the South for generations.

Andy Brack is editor and publisher of Statehouse Report. He can be reached at feedback@statehousereport.com.