The mind-numbingly endless debate about abortion in South Carolina has gotten even weirder.

Radical Republicans in the legislature — the very people who haven’t stopped talking about abortion for two decades and inject it into the legislative debate at the drop of a hat — now want us to stop talking about it completely. And if we don’t? We could be complicit in breaking the law.

Andy Brack is editor and publisher of Statehouse Report. He can be reached at feedback@statehousereport.com.