Old picture opens floodgate of memories

This one photo brought back many memories for writer Andy Brack.

 SUBMITTED

The old color photo arrived without fanfare in an email from a cousin I haven’t seen in a long time. He simply wrote, “Dad scanned many of his old Kodachrome slides. You might find this one interesting.”

Oh yes, I did. My eyes started watering.

Andy Brack is editor and publisher of Statehouse Report. He can be reached at feedback@statehousereport.com.

Tags