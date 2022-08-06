With school ramping up again, educators and policymakers need to keep a careful eye out for the mental health of our students. Since the pandemic, things haven’t been going well for many of them.

“We have a mental health crisis in this country, especially among children and adolescents,” former state Superintendent of Education Jim Rex of Fairfield County tells us. “There’s been a three-fold increase among suicides and suicide attempts in the last four years.”

Andy Brack is editor and publisher of Statehouse Report. He can be reached at feedback@statehousereport.com.