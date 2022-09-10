Too many Americans don’t read. About one in four haven’t read a book in the last year, according to a 2021 Pew Research Center survey.

Not reading causes harm. It disengages people from thoughts, words and deeds. Those who don’t read miss out on lots of new things, entertainment and knowledge. And frankly, they’re probably not continuing to learn.

Andy Brack is editor and publisher of Statehouse Report. He can be reached at feedback@statehousereport.com.

