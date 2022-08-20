Over the 20 years that the Conservation Voters of South Carolina (CVSC) has scored legislators on how green they vote, one thing is clear: They’re voting greener. Perhaps that indicates how the mere act of grading them every other year leads more of them to support environmentally-friendly positions. Let’s hope so.

“Scores continue to increase over time since CVSC first started scoring the legislature in 2003,” confirmed Meagan Diedolf, the organization’s government affairs director. “When we need legislators to step up, on both sides of the aisle, they do!”

Andy Brack is editor and publisher of Statehouse Report. He can be reached at feedback@statehousereport.com.

