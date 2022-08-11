You may have missed the costly measure proposed by the House of Representatives’ sergeant-at-arms designed to protect its members and their families — $10,000 will be made available to each House member for the purchase and installation of a security system in their personal residence, plus $150 per month for maintenance and monitoring. This new program begins Aug. 15. While its need can be justified, its exorbitant cost cannot.

The average American can achieve a high level of security for a fraction of the cost of the proposed congressional program … so why can’t our representatives?

Gilbert was director of planning and economic development for Wilbur Smith Associates/Genesis Consulting Group and managed numerous economic strategic planning projects throughout South Carolina while living in Greenwood.