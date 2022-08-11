You may have missed the costly measure proposed by the House of Representatives’ sergeant-at-arms designed to protect its members and their families — $10,000 will be made available to each House member for the purchase and installation of a security system in their personal residence, plus $150 per month for maintenance and monitoring. This new program begins Aug. 15. While its need can be justified, its exorbitant cost cannot.
The average American can achieve a high level of security for a fraction of the cost of the proposed congressional program … so why can’t our representatives?
Speaking from firsthand experience, one of the best and most affordable home security systems on the market today is SimpliSafe. Whether the residence is a detached structure in a rural setting or suburban subdivision, or an urban condominium or townhouse, the system can be purchased and installed for less than $1,000 (versus $10,000) and monitored for $15 to $28 per month (versus $150). The system is based on cell technology, so there are no phone lines for an intruder to cut and it can even be installed by someone such as Eric Swalwell — in about an hour.
While it may be difficult for many members of Congress to understand how the average American lives, and how a residence could be secured (primarily) with SimpliSafe, permit me to help: Picture a one- or two-story, 1,500- to 2,000-square-foot house, with an integrated or detached garage (or carport). For all practical purposes, most of the security devices would be installed on the entry level. In addition to the base station and keypad, plan for two doorbell cameras and three door sensors for the front, rear and perhaps garage area. About $370. Consider a maximum of 10 window sensors or glass breaks, since where windows are grouped, as in a bay configuration, one glass break sensor can be used in lieu of multiple, individual sensors. That’s $170. Three motion sensors can be mounted to scan the most sensitive areas of the house and, in a two-story house, one of the sensors could be posted at the top of the stairs for about $120. Add one smoke detector and perhaps even an indoor camera at $150.
It must be understood that when you are at home with this or any system set to “Home,” a siren alert means the perimeter has been breached, so exterior motion sensors aimed at the easiest access points can signal an imminent breach. “Ideal” offers a base unit and three easy-to-mount exterior sensors that can provide advanced warning of a breech at $60.
And, for what it’s worth, after I experienced a threat, I even added a “Guardline” exterior property sensor that signals potential threats 150 feet away from the house at $60.
So, the cost for this adequate system totals $930, less than one-tenth of the outlandish allowance for members of Congress.
The monthly cost for monitoring and prompt notification of the owner, and then local dispatch, since cameras are included, is $28. That’s a fraction (20%) of the proposed monthly allowance in the congressional plan of $150.
The cost of the congressional plan is outrageous. It should cover only the members’ “primary” residences and not multiple residences. So, Bernie, pick one! And it is offensive that we mere peasants would pay a penny for home security for any member worth $100 million and who can afford a $24,000 refrigerator/freezer. It’s difficult to argue against security for Congress, but excessive federal spending has gotten us in the hole we find ourselves these days. Yet, the creatures in the Washington swamp keep spending and digging!
Gilbert was director of planning and economic development for Wilbur Smith Associates/Genesis Consulting Group and managed numerous economic strategic planning projects throughout South Carolina while living in Greenwood.