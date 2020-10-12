Letters related to any of the upcoming elections and ballot issues must be received no later than 4 p.m. this Wednesday in order to have them processed and published no later than two weeks prior to Election Day, which is Nov. 3.
Please remember that our usual rules and guidelines apply, with one caveat. Be civil. If you are writing to endorse a particular candidate or candidates, simply state why without joining the name-calling fray or sounding like you're a writer for one of those mailers we all get.
Letters — no guest columns, by the way — should be kept at no more than 250 words and must include your name, street address and daytime phone number where you can be reached. You may use our form found on our website, indexjournal.com, under the "Opinion" tab on the main page, or mail them to us at P.O. Box 1018, Greenwood, SC 29648.