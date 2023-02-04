What happens when an elected body chooses to go behind closed doors for what is labeled an “executive session?” That is to say, when the body chooses to meet away from the public’s eyes and, more important, the public’s ears.
Our state’s Freedom of Information Act allows public bodies to enter into these so-called executive sessions, but it also spells out specifics for what can be discussed behind closed doors and outlines a procedure for entering into executive session. The law gives parameters for how matters can and will be handled both inside and outside the executive session.
A problem exists, however, in that the FOIA law is easy to circumvent and is all too often abused by public bodies, such as school boards, city councils, county councils and, yes, the very lawmakers in Columbia who cobbled the law together. All with little recourse or substantial penalty when found to be in violation of FOIA.
While not the type of court case that will garner statewide attention, a case that was disposed of early January in the Court of Appeals delves into this matter and deserves the public’s attention. Just as important — perhaps more important — it deserves the attention of our public bodies and the attorneys they pay to represent and advise them.
For those who like to delve into court cases and wind their way through legal jargon, the case is Appellate Case No. 2019-001624 (bit.ly/3Rs61VD).
The case involves action taken by Richland County School District One and that district’s board of commissioners. The district changed its policy regarding ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) and where students would receive ESOL instruction. In short, students would no longer get ESOL instruction at specific magnet schools, but rather at the schools for which they are zoned. However, the policy was adopted after the district’s deadline for transfer requests. One parent complained and asked the board to reopen the transfer request window to allow students who were already attending a magnet school for ESOL to remain there for the following year and not move to the school for which they were zoned.
At its next meeting, the board entered into executive session without first stating the specific purpose for doing so. When it returned to open session, the board chairman announced the parent’s complaint had been received and that the parent “will get something in writing from the board” the next morning. A board commissioner asked its legal counsel about the legitimacy of doing so, noting that policy requires the board to consider complaints about policies at the next meeting via vote. Counsel did not agree and the board chairman said the letter being sent was “based off the discussion” the board had in its closed-door executive session.
See any problems here? So did the Court of Appeals.
First is the matter of how the board entered into executive session. From the get go, the board did not comply with section 30-4-70(B) of the law, which clearly states: “Before going into executive session the public agency shall vote in public on the question and when the vote is favorable, the presiding officer shall announce the specific purpose of the executive session.”
“Specific purpose.” Two rather key words. It is not enough for the presiding officer to say the body is entering into executive session to discuss “contractual matters,” the possible “sale or purchase” of property, “personnel matters” or to receive “legal advice.” Those areas are what allow the body to move meetings out of the public’s purview, but before doing so the body needs to be more specific in its vote to do so.
The broad-brush stroke of personnel, legal advice and/or contractual matters that so often accompany a public body’s agendas merely spells out what allows it to enter into executive session. Contract pertaining to what? Personnel issue in what department? Legal advice on what matter?
However, the law also allows that “the identity of the individual or entity being discussed is not required to be disclosed to satisfy the requirement that the specific purpose of the executive session be stated.” Logical and reasonable. Making a motion to go into executive session to discuss a personnel matter in the treasury department does not ID who, specifically, is being discussed. But it does provide more specific information for the public.
Another sticky matter for the Richland board is that the chairman said an action — the letter to be sent to the parent the next day — was decided as a result of the discussion during the executive meeting.
Say what? Clear violation of FOIA there, and the Court of Appeals saw it as such.
“No action may be taken in executive session except to (a) adjourn or (b) return to public session. The members of a public body may not commit the public body to a course of action by a polling of members in executive session.” So reads the state’s FOIA.
While the board argued that it took no action on the complaint during executive session, the court clearly saw through the smokescreen.
True, the board did not have a formal vote in public session, which is what it should have done if any action, to include writing and sending a letter responsive to the parent, were to be taken. The board could have returned to public session and a member could have made a motion to allow the chairman to send the parent a response stating X,Y and Z, which the entire board could then vote on.
Instead, the board discussed the parent’s complaint and clearly the chairman and, perhaps, some board members agreed on the best way to handle the matter. There might not have been a show of hands, an anonymous paper balloting process or any other action that would constitute a formal vote taken by the board behind closed doors, but you know the saying: If it quacks like a duck...
Of note, by the way, is that the Court of Appeals also acknowledged that the chairman had no authority to send the letter to the parent without benefit of a majority of the board voting to approve his doing so.
Thank you, Court of Appeals, for keeping the record straight and giving case precedent to hold public bodies accountable to following the letter and intent of the law.
It would behoove some Lakelands public bodies and their attorneys to freshen their knowledge of the laws regulating their meetings and ensure they are being compliant. This court case is a quick read, the South Carolina Press Association’s “Public Official’s Guide to Compliance with the S.C. Freedom of Information Act” an easy-to-access document in PDF form: bit.ly/3YkDfZ9. It’s not just a resource for public officials, it’s also available to the public and helps you better understand the legal jargon.
Oh, and for the record, executive sessions are not intended as a way for public bodies to hash out discussion on any or all agenda items before they return to a public meeting. It’s OK to disagree with each other in the public meeting and see how the votes fall. No need for polling of membership. It’s not only OK, it’s necessary to discuss agenda items publicly because — get this concept — it’s the public’s business that’s being conducted.
It’s all rather suspect, frankly, when bodies have lengthy executive sessions, return to public session with no vote taken on any matter and then all business matters come to a vote with little or no discussion, falling along nearly predictable voting lines.
Let’s keep the public’s business public. Voters and taxpayers, you should demand the same. After all, the state’s Freedom of Information Act was written with you in mind, not media.