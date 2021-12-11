It seems the holidays bring way more than a mailbox full of catalogs full of things we don’t need. Or can’t afford. Or can’t justify buying.
We are bombarded with far more than two Santa sleighs can possibly hold. They’re vying for our dollars and our time. Not necessarily the good kind of time, such as that spent with family and friends.
Just before Thanksgiving hit, one email among the hundreds received each day was destined for the trash bin until I read the subject line: Peeing outside? New Survey Reveals Holiday Bathroom Stop Horrors.
Really? I know the U.S. government wastes millions and millions on what seem to be ridiculous studies with outcomes a fifth-grader could likely predict. Plus, the fifth-grader would have been satisfied to do the study and share the predictable outcome for a fraction of the cost. Maybe a video game gift card or something like that.
I had to read this one.
Sure enough, Enviro-Master, a health and safety company, conducted a national survey on peeing. More specifically, the public’s proclivity for peeing in public restrooms.
I didn’t take time to really research the research, but am hoping the survey did not involve approaching people at state line rest stops and restaurants just off interstates. How do you even start that survey?
“Excuse me, but I see you’re at the rest stop. Mind if I ask you a couple of questions? Are you here for No. 1? Do you regularly use public restrooms? Oh, wait. A third question about a No. 2 ...”
I was about to close out and flush the email when a couple of things caught my eye. I had to know. Which group am I in?
Get this:
More than 60% surveyed said they’re “more likely to pee outside than use a dirty public restroom.” Been there, done that.
“The majority of people say they’ve been forced to hold their breath in a public restroom due to nasty smells.” Yup. Been there, done that too. And, if we’re all honest, we might have been why, a time or two, some of those surveyed held their breaths.
“Eight out of 10 would rather leave a gross public bathroom — even if they really had to go — than use it.” Dang. I’m in that group too. Interesting note: They said they’d “rather leave” than use it, which leaves wiggle room to say they used it anyway.
Nearly half have concerns about exposure to germs and bacteria in a public restroom. Now that one was a surprise. Given the previous responses, I fully expected at least 90% of respondents would share concern. Heck, most of us should have that concern about our bathrooms at home.
Here’s another tidbit of info the survey revealed. It turns out that 22% of folks polled don’t just map out their holiday trip over the river and through the woods to wherever they will go, but also where they will go. Literally.
Yep, you got that right. They actually map out in advance where they will make their potty pit stops along the way. The top three picks, in order, are fast-food restaurants, gas stations and roadside rest areas.
I don’t know about you, but I’ve hit that age where there is no mapping out. It’s a matter of answering the call when it’s made and making the best of wherever I land. But I’ve generally found that rest area bathrooms are cleaner than, say, a fast-food restaurant. Especially these days when they don’t have enough people to cook or work the order line. The bathroom isn’t exactly employees’ priority. And, of course, they use those bathrooms, so you’re left to wonder if you really should eat there, much less use the bathroom while pretending you came in for a meal.
Gas station bathrooms when I was a kid were among the worse, too. You had to go inside, ask for a key, which hung off a piece of wood about the size of a boat oar so you wouldn’t steal it. The place was dark, which probably hid more dirt than you already saw. And they always — always — had those nasty cloth towels on a roll. Instead of a fresh paper hand towel you could pull out or have electronically dispensed, visitors shared a short cloth that simply rolled around and around. You knew it wasn’t fresh because it was not only dark with the dirt from the previous user’s hands who apparently did not know what soap and water were for, but also because it was still damp.
Believe it or not, there was much more to the survey, such as people’s top three public restroom turnoffs. But you probably have the same three on your list. There’s also the top three annoying restroom habits of others.
There was also a list of “loo do’s” for using public restrooms:
Look for a certificate that shows the facility has been disinfected, treated with germicide.
A certificate doesn’t make it so, but OK.
Bring your own wipes and hand sanitizers.
Heck, I’m lucky if I remember to pack enough underwear for a trip.
Wear a face mask.
Yeah, that’s pretty much the norm these days anyway.
Don’t use the hand air dryer. It might blow germs right back onto your hands.
So, guess that means take some paper towels with you, along with the disinfectant and hand sanitizer because you can’t be too sure there will be any towels in the dispenser. And lordy, if they still have one of those looping cloth towels, use your shirt or pants to dry your hands.
If the public restroom provides a pile of hand towels on a counter, beware. Germ catchers.
I say waste the top three and you’re probably fairly safe.
Get in and get out. Quickly.
Well, sure. That’s a great suggestion. Most of us don’t treat public restrooms the way we do our own thrones at home. Not really much reason to linger. Or, just maybe, despite your desire to hurry in and scurry out, business might take longer than you wanted or anticipated.
Well, I don’t know about you, but I don’t think I could have traveled this holiday season without this helpful information. Now that I am flush with such knowledge, I think I’ll risk the outdoors more often than not. If you spot me along the roadside and think I need help with a flat tire, please just move along, move along.