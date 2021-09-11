For a while, it seemed our world stood still. All was almost surreal. The silence of the skies and absence of contrails was like what one might expect in a sci-fi movie. An entire nation was singularly focused on what unfolded before it on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.
Did we forget? Did we move on, as the tired cliché goes?
Some of us probably did forget, being too young to really know or grasp what happened. They are now in adulthood and that day is a chapter in their history books.
Others did move on, but not unchanged. Certainly not those who lost loved ones in the Twin Towers, in The Pentagon, aboard the commercial airliners. Certainly not those whose first responder family members lost their lives that day and even years later when taken ill because of what they breathed in following the attacks.
Yes, most of us have had to move on with our lives. What else can we do? There were jobs to go to, children to raise, colleges to attend, birthdays to acknowledge, funerals and weddings to attend, friends and family who needed us and we them.
Our world might have stood still, but only briefly. A year passed. Two years passed. Three, four, then five until we find ourselves a generation since that day.
The elementary school child has graduated from college and is beginning her own career. The middle school child has long since graduated from college, married and is raising her own family.
What we view as the natural progression of life has claimed the lives of friends and family while it is also marked by happy milestone moments for those who married, had their first child, graduated or landed that job they longed to get.
If we have remained in the same workplace since that morning, we have seen coworkers come and go. Some have died while some have taken jobs elsewhere or changed careers. Some remain alongside us at the workplace.
Truly, the vast majority of us can and should count ourselves fortunate that the 9/11 attacks did not touch us as deeply as they did others. But it most assuredly did touch us. It affected our sleep, our ability to trust, our willingness to be in crowds again or to travel again — if at all. We might have had to move on, live our lives and be connected with others who need us. But our gait, our psyche and our outlook likely remain different even 20 years later.
Yes, our world seemed to stand still in the moments we learned America had been attacked on its own soil, but in truth it kept turning. It was we who were thrown off our axis. We who had to adapt and try to bring some semblance of order and normalcy back into our lives.
We have moved on, but we cannot and do not forget.