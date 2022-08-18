Amid all the Republican outrage and threats over the FBI seizure of purloined government documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound is a tricky little question: Why did an ex-president known for his aversion to reading even need access to about two-dozen boxes of documents that belonged to the federal government and reportedly contained top secret material?

Trump has long been known to get bored easily and neither has the time nor patience to pore through thick folios of written materials. His preferred information medium is television, where people talk and big headlines scroll across the bottom of the screen.

Tags