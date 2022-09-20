Normally, when we prefer a bill passed by the South Carolina Senate to one passed by the House, we would urge House members to accept the Senate version.
But of course there’s nothing normal about our state’s first post-Roe debate over abortion.
So instead, we join the vast majority of South Carolinians in expressing relief that the full Senate refused to accept the extreme approach that its Medical Affairs Committee adopted last week — a ban on nearly all abortions, with no exceptions for victims of rape or incest, or even for women who receive the heartbreaking news that their babies will not survive outside the womb.
It’s excruciating to imagine being forced to carry a developing child inside your body for weeks or months, knowing it will die when you finally deliver it — and frightening to realize that a fifth of our senators, and most House members, thought it was just fine to impose this sentence on women in our state.
We respect those who genuinely believe that abortion is always murder and that the circumstances of conception do not change that, and we share their dismay over our society’s casual embrace of the procedure over the past half century.
But we believe, as GOP Sen. Tom Davis has expressed so eloquently and so often over the past week, that there are competing rights at play, and that as in all such cases, we must balance those rights: the right of an unborn child to live against the right of a pregnant woman to make decisions about her own body — a balance that tilts more toward the baby with each passing day.
So we also join most South Carolinians in welcoming the upper chamber’s refusal to outlaw nearly all abortions (although a bare majority of senators was prepared to do this), which would have dismissed the rights of women as completely inconsequential.
Since even before Roe v. Wade was reversed in June, we’ve urged our lawmakers to delay any additional action while they monitor the effects of their 2021 law banning nearly all abortions after about six weeks. Assuming the S.C. Supreme Court doesn’t decide that law violates the state constitution, it looks like that’s essentially what’s going to happen.
With even Gov. Henry McMaster welcoming the Senate-passed measure to tweak the current law, the only real question is whether the House will accept those changes or insist on banning most abortions — which will result in no changes at all to the law. We soon will see if House members will be pragmatists who reduce the number of abortions in our state a tiny bit or purists who don’t reduce the number at all.
And that’s where we’re ambivalent, because while the Senate changes will in fact make getting an abortion slightly more difficult for victims of rape and incest and women whose babies are doomed to death outside the womb, we tend to agree with Sen. Dick Harpootlian, who called the changes “feel-good window dressing” and “political cover” for lawmakers who want to be able to tell constituents they toughened South Carolina’s already-tough abortion law. Passing those changes could even have the effect of reducing pressure next year to do more.
What we’re not ambivalent about is what needs to happen after the House either accepts those changes to H.5399 or demonstrates its ideological purity: Lawmakers need to get serious about reducing the number of abortions in South Carolina — by focusing on demand rather than supply. It is our hope that (the previous) week’s demonstration that our Legislature is not going to outlaw abortion will convince the most committed abortion opponents to finally try this approach.
One part of this approach should be easy: making adoption easier, by providing financial assistance and helping to walk would-be parents through the process. Lawmakers across the political spectrum are talking a good game right now; they need to put their words into action come January.
Democrats have long supported better sex education and increased access to contraceptives, but it was Sen. Davis who championed this approach in committee and on the Senate floor, without any support from Democrats, who did not want to be part of any effort that could have made a near-total abortion ban seem palatable. We expect them to follow through on their promises to join with him in the coming session, along with the Republicans who supported some of his proposals.
There are legitimate concerns that giving out contraceptives to adolescents can encourage them to become sexually active, but again, those are concerns that need to be balanced — in this case with the reality that far too many of them are sexually active, and that too many girls and young women are getting pregnant as a result. Which is something that should trouble all of us, regardless of what we think South Carolina’s abortion law should look like.
