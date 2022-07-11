File this under things we never thought we’d have to say: It was encouraging to see the S.C. Republican Party executive committee unanimously reverse a decision by a rogue county party, which had voted to ignore the will of the voters after those voters didn’t support the Greenville County Council candidate the local officials preferred.
We can’t say for sure what motivated the GOP leadership to reject the claim by Councilman Joe Dill — or by gubernatorial candidate Harrison Musselwhite and attorney general candidate Lauren Martel, who fell even further short of winning the GOP nominations last month. It’s possible that the members of the executive committee simply preferred the candidates who won the elections.
But we prefer to believe what the party said, in all three cases: that “no candidate provided credible evidence that could have quantifiably changed the outcome of the primary.” That is: Simply claiming that an election was stolen — with no credible evidence or even indications — doesn’t make it so.
If so, that marks an important step forward for party apparatchiks who were out front in peddling the unsubstantiated and in many cases fully discredited claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
We’ve always had challenges to our election results — some serious and others laughable. Who can forget Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore’s lawsuit challenging George W. Bush’s 2000 victory in Florida — a victory that, it is too often forgotten, a team of journalists from the nation’s most respected mainstream media replicated when they conducted their own hand recount after the fact?
But Mr. Gore, like all the other challengers anyone paid attention to before 2020, accepted the decision of our judicial system. What set 2020 apart was that former President Donald Trump and a tremendous number of his supporters — including members of the S.C. Republican Party leadership — have continued to insist that the 2020 election was stolen. This even though those claims have been rejected by court after court, up to and including the U.S. Supreme Court, and including multiple judges and Supreme Court justices appointed by Mr. Trump.
While Greenville County Council winner Joey Russo underscored the importance of making sure every vote is legitimate, he also noted that “Orchestrating an effort to overturn (an) election because you don’t like the results is every bit as dangerous to our elections as cheating in an election.”
It’s clear that at least in Ms. Martel’s case, the orchestration began before the votes were cast: On the day early voting started, she sent out emails suggesting that voters wait and cast their ballots on primary day — implicitly endorsing unfounded suggestions that only votes cast then would be counted correctly. This in a state where there have been no credible claims of widespread voting irregularities, and where the Legislature nonetheless overhauled our election law this spring in order to inject multiple new layers of security.
We used to have a term for people who make claims like that: paranoid conspiracy theorists. Now, too often, we just call them political candidates.
— The Post and Courier of Charleston