In these highly polarized times, it’s always welcome to see South Carolina’s top Republican and Democratic officials come together to mark a bit of progress they worked together to achieve. It’s doubly welcome when the progress is on something as important as expanding internet access to S.C. communities that lack it.
So we were pleased to see Gov. Henry McMaster and U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn together in Columbia (last week) to point out that more than 100,000 homes across the state have been given broadband access during the past year.
One of the most important lessons from the pandemic is how crucial high-quality internet access is these days for providing education, finding job opportunities, accessing health care and much more, and we realized that many of the state’s rural residents struggled with unreliable internet connections. Mr. Clyburn noted that some of his grandchildren’s classmates fell behind on their education when schools went remote in the early days of COVID, largely because they could not access remote learning. “Some of them lost a year in school. That should not be,” he said, according to an article by Post and Courier reporter Seanna Adcox.
(Last week’s) celebration should not slow momentum toward the crucial work still to be done: As many as 150,000 homes still lack broadband access, and Jim Stritzinger, director of the state Broadband Office, expects it will take four more years to reach them.
The state’s success in expanding broadband also offers an important lesson similar to one we noted when officials celebrated news that the western-most portion of the Interstate 26 widening is three years ahead of schedule: Government can do big, important things if it has the funding, the right plan and proper oversight. Had the Legislature not raised the state’s gas tax by 12 cents a gallon in recent six years, our state would have been unable to receive as much federal highway funding. The state’s decision to use COVID relief funds was also key.
To expand broadband, state lawmakers set aside $490 million over the past two years, much of that also federal COVID aid. Ms. Adcox notes that the state formed its broadband office in the summer of 2021, and the first $50 million went toward buying more than 100,000 hotspots for low-income students in kindergarten through college and paying for their service through the school year. In May, lawmakers agreed to spend $400 million more. And the state expects to receive $100 million more for broadband expansion from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The broadband office is working with private internet service providers, which must provide matching money. Mr. Stritzinger said the priority remains focusing on areas with K-12 students and without internet service providers. And the challenge remains not only running the wires to these new places but working with families to ensure they sign up and take advantage of them.
So while we are pleased at the work done so far to ensure all of South Carolina gets reliable internet service, we urge government officials, businesses and residents themselves to continue their efforts until this important job is done.