In these highly polarized times, it’s always welcome to see South Carolina’s top Republican and Democratic officials come together to mark a bit of progress they worked together to achieve. It’s doubly welcome when the progress is on something as important as expanding internet access to S.C. communities that lack it.

So we were pleased to see Gov. Henry McMaster and U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn together in Columbia (last week) to point out that more than 100,000 homes across the state have been given broadband access during the past year.

