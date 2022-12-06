South Carolina has struggled for years to hire enough teachers to fill all of our classrooms, but we largely misunderstood the problem: It wasn’t that teachers were fleeing the classroom. It was that we were growing the number of teaching positions we wanted to fill faster than we were growing our supply of teachers.

So even as the number of teacher vacancies kept hitting new records, the number of teachers in our classrooms also kept hitting new records. Indeed, we routinely managed to cut those start-of-the-year vacancies enough that we had nearly all the teachers we needed before the year was over.

