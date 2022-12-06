South Carolina has struggled for years to hire enough teachers to fill all of our classrooms, but we largely misunderstood the problem: It wasn’t that teachers were fleeing the classroom. It was that we were growing the number of teaching positions we wanted to fill faster than we were growing our supply of teachers.
So even as the number of teacher vacancies kept hitting new records, the number of teachers in our classrooms also kept hitting new records. Indeed, we routinely managed to cut those start-of-the-year vacancies enough that we had nearly all the teachers we needed before the year was over.
But that changed last year, in what we hoped without much confidence was a blip: A mid-year report showed that the number of teacher vacancies actually increased during the year, as more than 1,000 left their jobs by the start of the second semester.
And now, as The Post and Courier’s Sara Gregory reports, the latest survey of teaching positions shows that our state continued to bleed teachers over the summer. The S.C. Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention & Advancement puts the total number of vacancies at the start of the 2022-23 school year at 1,474, up from 1,063 the previous year. And unlike previous years, that increase in vacancies isn’t the result of schools trying to hire more teachers: They actually tried to hire 150 fewer teachers.
Yes, that’s still a vacancy rate of less than 3%, which would be considered full employment for many positions. And yes, it still could be a blip — and indeed, we’re encouraged by Maura Turcotte’s report that enrollment is up in the elementary education programs at Clemson University and the College of Charleston, although there’s a difference between enrolling in a teacher education program in our state and actually taking a job as a S.C. teacher.
But we have to take seriously the possibility that we are encountering an entirely different problem than what we faced all those years before COVID-19 and even in the first two years of the pandemic.
Before, we simply weren’t growing our supply of teachers fast enough to keep up with the growing demand. That is, we had the type of problem that it was reasonable to believe could be solved through traditional job recruitment and retention efforts that focus on salary and benefits. Pay wasn’t the only problem, but increasing wages likely could have solved it if we had been more aggressive.
If in fact the number of teachers who are willing to work in our schools is declining, though, that means there’s something about the profession that’s driving them away.
Of course it’s not reasonable to assume that there’s any one thing that caused the number of teachers leaving the profession early last year to increase by more than 10% over previous records, but it’s hard to ignore the cultural shift that has coincided with this exodus of teachers from S.C. classrooms.
First we had the mask wars, when a small but strident group of parents became increasingly belligerent about schools making their children wear masks (or, in some cases, about not making other children wear them). And then, many of those same parents started peddling the claims — picked up from provocateurs on social media and cable TV with agendas that might or might not have anything to do with protecting children — that teachers were indoctrinating their children in what they call “critical race theory,” encouraging them to explore alternative approaches to gender and sexuality and even “grooming” them.
That is, a growing number of parents have come to think of not just school administrators but teachers themselves as the enemy.
We have no doubt that there are some teachers who push a political or ideological agenda on their students. South Carolina has more than 55,000 teachers, and some of them do not belong in the classroom; that’s true of any profession. Likewise, statistically speaking, there are almost certainly some criminals among those 55,000 or so.
But the idea that teachers are the enemy is simply ludicrous, and those of us who realize that need to stand up to the bullies who are to trying to indoctrinate us with their exaggerated claims of danger. That goes especially for school board members and legislators, who need to start thinking about what their reckless claims are doing to our state’s ability to find people who are willing to teach the next generation.