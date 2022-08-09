Since 2006, state law has allowed South Carolinians who live overseas or serve in the military to cast their runoff ballots at the same time they cast their primary votes, through a process called ranked-choice or instant-runoff voting.

It starts just like a regular election, but after voters select their first choice, they have the option of picking their second choice, third choice and so on. If one candidate gets a majority of first-choice votes, then the election is over. But if no one surpasses 50%, we move to the instant runoff, which is a lot quicker and cheaper than those two-week slugfests we have in local, state and congressional primaries, where even fewer voters bother to participate than the tiny minority who participated in the primaries.

